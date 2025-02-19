Jessica Simpson Reveals Ex Eric Johnson Is 'Still Very Much a Part' of Her Life After Shocking Split: 'I'm One of the Lucky Ones'
Jessica Simpson and soon-to-be ex-husband Eric Johnson are still a team!
One month after announcing their split, the mother-of-three — who shares Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11 and Birdie, 5, with the former football player — shared that they are on good terms.
"I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones," she told a news outlet. "At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be."
The "Irresistible" singer also shared she's "grown" and learned she "can handle so much," as she reflected she may just be "meant to love a lot of people" in her bustling life.
For Simpson, working to revive her music career in Nashville, Tenn., has also helped her to move on.
"Discovering this music is something I did on my own," she gushed. "Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it."
Simpson began her singing career in the late '90s when she was only 17 years old. She released her first album, Sweet Kisses, two years after she was signed to Columbia Records. Her latest album, Happy Christmas, debuted in 2010.
15 years later, the "I Belong to Me" artist is set to release an EP in March, which includes five new songs.
"I am a woman now and I can do what I want and to have freedom in music," she added. "I think that’s what you’re going to feel in Nashville Canyon.”
As OK! previously reported, Simpson and Johnson announced the end of their 10-year marriage in January.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the singer said in a statement. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Despite the pain of their split, Simpson has high hopes for the future, according to a source.
"Jessica knows plenty of people that want to set her up and with her music career picking up again, she’s meeting a ton of new people organically, too," the source dished. "She’s hopeful that there is someone out there who will love her as she needs to be loved. Plus, Jessica’s a romantic at heart. She prefers being in a relationship."
