Jessica Simpson Ditches Her Wedding Ring Amid Rumors She and Husband Eric Johnson Are 'Living Separately'
Is it over?
On Friday, December 27, Jessica Simpson, 44, stepped out with her kids Maxwell, 12, and Ace, 11, while ditching her wedding ring.
The lack of the important accessory came after rumors swirled that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are headed toward divorce.
The blonde beauty ditched the diamond while wearing a bright orange coat, white hoodie, jeans, and a leopard-print bag to see a movie with her children. The mother-of-three—who also shares daughter Birdie, 5, with Johnson — was photographed with her kiddo in the parking lot.
Maxwell donned a gray matching sweat set while Ace stepped out in a red hoodie and blue shorts.
The family’s movie day came as a source recently claimed the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer is “heartbroken” over her alleged separation from the former NFL player.
They noted that Simpson has been having “an incredibly difficult time” dealing with the supposed split over the last month.
“[It was] not an easy decision,” the insider said of the separation, adding that the former lovers are “living separately right now.”
Another source claimed the couple is “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”
As OK! previously reported, Simpson has been leaning on a famous pal as she navigates her marital woes.
“Jessica hasn’t made any decisions. She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce,” another insider began. “It’s really not something she wants to do. Her divorce from NickLachey was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse.”
The source noted Kim Kardashian — who finalized her divorce from ex Kanye West in 2022 — has been a shoulder to cry on for Simpson.
“Jessica has a lot of great women in her life that have circled around to be there and guide her, but Kim is very much front and center. She’s really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with,” they said of the mother-of-four.
“She’s been brutally honest about how painful it was for her to separate her family, but at the end of the day, she does feel divorce was the right option, so she’s giving Jessica hope that if she does go down that path, there can be a light at the end of the tunnel. She’s not telling her what to do either way, but she has been a sounding board for her,” the insider shared.
