or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Simpson Ditches Her Wedding Ring Amid Rumors She and Husband Eric Johnson Are 'Living Separately'

Photo of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Rumors have been swirling about Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's marriage possibly being on the rocks.

By:

Dec. 29 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is it over?

On Friday, December 27, Jessica Simpson, 44, stepped out with her kids Maxwell, 12, and Ace, 11, while ditching her wedding ring.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson ditches wedding ring eric johnson live separately
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson donned an orange coat, a pair of jeans, and a leopard print bag for the outing.

Article continues below advertisement

The lack of the important accessory came after rumors swirled that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are headed toward divorce.

The blonde beauty ditched the diamond while wearing a bright orange coat, white hoodie, jeans, and a leopard-print bag to see a movie with her children. The mother-of-three—who also shares daughter Birdie, 5, with Johnson — was photographed with her kiddo in the parking lot.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell donned a gray matching sweat set while Ace stepped out in a red hoodie and blue shorts.

The family’s movie day came as a source recently claimed the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer is “heartbroken” over her alleged separation from the former NFL player.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson ditches wedding ring eric johnson live separately
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in 2014 and share three children.

Article continues below advertisement

They noted that Simpson has been having “an incredibly difficult time” dealing with the supposed split over the last month.

“[It was] not an easy decision,” the insider said of the separation, adding that the former lovers are “living separately right now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another source claimed the couple is “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”

As OK! previously reported, Simpson has been leaning on a famous pal as she navigates her marital woes.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson ditches wedding ring eric johnson live separately
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is 'heartbroken' over her alleged separation from Eric Johnson, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

“Jessica hasn’t made any decisions. She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce,” another insider began. “It’s really not something she wants to do. Her divorce from NickLachey was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse.”

The source noted Kim Kardashian — who finalized her divorce from ex Kanye West in 2022 — has been a shoulder to cry on for Simpson.

Article continues below advertisement

“Jessica has a lot of great women in her life that have circled around to be there and guide her, but Kim is very much front and center. She’s really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with,” they said of the mother-of-four.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson ditches wedding ring eric johnson live separately
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are 'trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives,' said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s been brutally honest about how painful it was for her to separate her family, but at the end of the day, she does feel divorce was the right option, so she’s giving Jessica hope that if she does go down that path, there can be a light at the end of the tunnel. She’s not telling her what to do either way, but she has been a sounding board for her,” the insider shared.

Page Six reported on Simpson's outing with her kids.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.