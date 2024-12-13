Jessica Simpson 'Hasn’t Made Any Decisions' Regarding Her Marriage to Eric Johnson: 'It’s Really Not Something She Wants to Do'
Though things are reportedly rocky between Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson, a source claimed the singer isn't sure whether or not they would be better off going separate ways.
"Jessica hasn’t made any decisions," the insider told a news outlet. "She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce."
The source said pulling the plug on their 10-year marriage is "really not something she wants to do."
"Her divorce from Nick [Lachey] was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse," they added of her first union, which lasted from 2002 to 2006.
The stars — who share daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, as well as son Ace Knute, 11 — have sparked breakup rumors over the past year or so, but the buzz heightened last month due to Simpson's cryptic social media upload.
The post in question featured the singer, 44, striking a sultry pose while wearing a dress and thigh-high leather boots alongside the caption, "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🎼 🤍🖤."
Not long after, an insider claimed one of the bubbly blonde's pals spoke to two different divorce lawyers in October. However, it's unclear if the friend reached out on their own or if they were asked to do so by the mother-of-three.
A separate insider revealed the spouses — who have both been seen without their wedding rings recently — "have been living separate lives and doing things on their own" for quite some time, explaining they've had issues because "they are different people."
"Jessica is motivated and Eric isn't. They have different goals," the insider claimed.
The "Irresistible" crooner has turned her life around, as aside from revamping her music career and buying back her fashion company, the actress marked seven years sober last month.
"7 yrs ago today, I walked myself into the light of being alcohol-free 🤍," she wrote on Instagram.
"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson raved in another post.
Neither Simpson nor Johnson have publicly commented on the divorce speculation.
Life & Style reported on the singer not making "any decisions yet" about her marriage.