Jessica Simpson Admits She and Eric Johnson Both Made 'Mistakes' Before 'Unexpected' Separation: 'I Don't Think I've Ever Been So Confused'

Jessica Simpson rediscovered her love for singing at the time she needed it most. Though the singer hasn't revealed the exact reason behind her and estranged husband Eric Johnson's separation — which was announced in January — she gave a little bit of insight into the heartbreak in a new interview about her upcoming fresh tunes.

Jessica Simpson Calls Split 'Confusing' and 'Heartbreaking'

Source: mega Jessica Simpson called the split 'an unexpected change of life' in a new interview.

"I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail. And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I’m going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes," she shared with a magazine. "And that really was probably the biggest lesson of all." "I was going through a really hard time, an unexpected change of life," the blonde beauty explained of what was happening in her marriage as she recorded new music. "I don’t think I’ve ever been so confused. But I didn’t let the confusion, the heartbreak, the negativity of that hold me back."

Source: mega The fashion designer said she's staying 'optimistic' through the heartbreak.

Simpson feels proud of herself for getting "to a place where I can have grace and compassion for the situation — for the sake of my kids — and be strong for myself, for my kids, for my family, even for Eric." "I am a leader. I’m a mom. It is so important to bright-side the s--- out of things," the pop star shared. "I’m a very optimistic person, and I know everything happens for a reason, and I know the truth sets you free."

Source: mega Simpson was surprised that her new music was 'inspiring' fans.

The fashion designer revealed reviving her career felt like a form of catharsis, which she "didn't get to ever do through music." "I didn’t know I would be inspiring people through heartbreak. I just didn’t," she confessed. Her upcoming tune "Fade" is a great example of how pouring her heart out helped Simpson heal. "I cannot hide from myself. I can’t hide from this pain. I can’t let it break me," she stated. "I can bend a bit, but there is no breaking. I got to just let my heart grow. It has to become bigger. I have no other option."

Jessica Simpson Is 'Single' and 'Ready' to Mingle

Source: mega In July, the mom-of-three said she's 'ready' to meet a new man.