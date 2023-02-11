Jessica Simpson Fans React After Pop Star Jokes About Peeing In Public
Jessica Simpson's followers had mixed reactions after she shared a playful snapshot that seemingly showed her relieving herself in a makeshift tent on set.
"When you gotta go, you gotta go." Simpson captioned the Friday, February 10, Instagram picture of herself laughing as she squatted down next to a blue tarp. "Set life #BTS."
It is unclear whether the "Irresistible" singer was actually taking an impromptu bathroom break, or if she was simply making a joke about what it looked like was happening in the photo, but fans flooded the comments section with their opinions — both good and bad.
"Omg I’m so happy NOTHING has changed @jessicasimpson 😂😂😂😂 dying," one amused user wrote, with another adding, "this is why @jessicasimpson is my fav / fashion icon forever & eva 😍."
However, others slammed the snap as "TMI" and distasteful.
"Ugh sorry what is wrong with you?" one followers replied. Another commented, "there’s a fine line between class and trash" with a third jokingly pointing out, "Lawd, she’s going Britney on us," referring to Britney Spears' steady stream of bizarre behavior on social media.
"Dude. These comments do not pass the vibe check. Im sober and I’ve done this a million times. It’s funny," a frustrated Simpson fan retorted following the backlash. "You can’t see anything. She’s always been goofy. Y’all are just looking for reasons to judge and hate. Get a better hobby."
This is far from the first time Simpson's followers have had strong opinions about the "I Wanna Love You Forever" artist's snaps on social media. As OK! previously reported, fans regularly express their concerns about the 42-year-old's steadily shrinking frame.
The singer, who is only 5 foot 3, lost over 100 pounds after her youngest child, Birdie, 3, was born, but according to an insider, "she continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming."
"It seems like she’s wearing a lot of baggy clothes," one fan speculated recently, hinting at her continued weight loss. "I hope I’m wrong."
