"I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski."

"I would be so embarrassed if I was skiing with my mom and she wore this," penned a third social media user. "Fabulous look but so extra and attention hungry for a family day."

Meanwhile, husband Eric Johnson, 43, and their tots — they share daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3, as well as 9-year-old son Ace Kunte — kept their attire classic in puffer coats, helmets and ski goggles.