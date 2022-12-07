'So Extra & Attention Hungry': Jessica Simpson Ridiculed By Fans For Over-The-Top Ski Outfit — Photos
While Jessica Simpson and her "snow bunnies" had a ball vacationing in Aspen, Colo., the singer's Instagram followers couldn't help but poke fun at the frivolous attire she wore on the snowy slopes.
To beat the chilly temperatures, the mom-of-three donned a bright red jumpsuit, white furry hat and bedazzled sunglasses, adding an extra touch of glam by styling her blonde locks in waves and swiping on scarlet lipstick.
"I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski."
"I would be so embarrassed if I was skiing with my mom and she wore this," penned a third social media user. "Fabulous look but so extra and attention hungry for a family day."
Meanwhile, husband Eric Johnson, 43, and their tots — they share daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3, as well as 9-year-old son Ace Kunte — kept their attire classic in puffer coats, helmets and ski goggles.
The former reality star is no stranger to rude social media comments, as over the past few months, fans expressed their concerns for her apparent weight loss and plumped up pout.
Simpson used to let the negativity take a toll on her, but after years of body image issues, she now knows how to brush it off.
"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,'" she stated in a November Instagram post. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."
"After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general," continued the Dukes of Hazzard actress. "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."