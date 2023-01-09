Jessica Simpson Looks Thinner Than Ever While Stepping Out For Date Night With Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson continued to show off her tiny figure while stepping out for a date night with husband Eric Johnson.
On Saturday, January 7, the "With You" vocalist enjoyed a romantic evening on the town in Santa Monica with the former NFL player while looking thinner than ever before.
Simpson, 42, rocked a form fitting striped dress along with a pair of knee-high leather boots and a black coat while her blonde hair framed her gaunt face. Johnson, 43 — who looked casual in dark jeans and a plaid shirt — kept a protective hand on his wife's back as they made their way into the restaurant, as seen in photos.
The outing with her spouse, with whom she shares children Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, comes as the fashion designer recently set off alarm bells for many of her 6.2 million followers after sharing a photo of herself to Instagram in her cheerleading jacket from when she was a kid.
"Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," Simpson captioned the Monday, January 2, snap of herself smiling big in the green and yellow sports coat.
"Jessica Simpson looks very different. She okay?" one concerned commenter asked, before another added, "She looks like she is still losing weight. It seems like she’s wearing a lot of baggy clothes. I hope I’m wrong."
"Love you Jessica but you don't look like yourself here at all," an additional user penned. "Who is this? I thought this was Jessica Simpson’s instagram feed?" wrote a fourth worried fan.
The Newlyweds alum has been raising eyebrows for the past few years with her shrinking size. As OK! exclusively reported, Simpson's loved ones have voiced their concerns about her drastic dieting habits — to no avail it seems.
“There are fears she’s taking dieting too far,” an insider explained last year of the blonde beauty. “No one wants to see her risk her health. It looks like Jessica’s lost another 50 pounds [since then], and she still thinks she could stand to lose another five."
