Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame
Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9.
"Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes.
Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing.
One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."
A third added, "Sounds like a fun and spontaneous Valentine's Day shopping adventure with your significant other! I hope you both find the perfect gifts for the kids, and congratulations on snagging those stylish Jessica Simpson cowboy boots on sale. Enjoy the rest of your day together! 💚."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe has turned heads with her slim figure. "She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider told Radar, adding pals are "extremely worried about her."
In the book author's snaps, people commented on her slim frame.
"At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? Someone [needs to] step in and help her," one social media user wrote alongside the snap of the "With You" singer in her eighth grade cheerleading jacket.
"She looks like she is still losing weight. It seems like she’s wearing a lot of baggy clothes. I hope I’m wrong," another person added.
When Simpson sparked concern when she slurred her words in a Pottery Barn campaign, she later cleared the air about the incident.
"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she began. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"
"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," the pop star continued.