Jessica Simpson Would 'Kill for the Chance to Do a Super Bowl Halftime Show' as Her 'Dream' Is 'to Be a Pop Star'
Manifesting a future Jessica Simpson Super Bowl halftime show!
Following her separation from estranged husband Eric Johnson, the "Irresistible" singer is reportedly ready to live out her lifelong dreams of being a pop star.
"First and foremost, Jessica is a survivor. She's still famous, 25 years into the game, she still makes a lot of money and people still care about what’s going on in her life," a source spilled to a news publication roughly one week after Simpson announced her and Johnson's split.
The insider continued: "Music is not her main moneymaker right now, and that’s OK. But she still has an itch to scratch in that department and, knowing her, she would kill for the chance to do a Super Bowl halftime show or a big Christmas TV special where she does nothing but sing."
While Simpson seems confident in her performance abilities at age 44, the insider noted the fashion designer knows she "has had cringe music moments and she’s very aware of them."
"Like her notorious 'Who Will Save Your Soul' duet with Jewel," the confidante confessed in reference to Simpson and Ride with the Devil actress' 2004 performance.
"Jessica is genuinely talented and when she can get herself in the pocket, audiences go nuts," the source praised. "It was never her dream to be a business mogul or a reality TV star, but it was always her dream to be a pop star and have songs on the radio. That dream is still alive and Jessica sees an opportunity!"
Simpson's desire to focus on singing again is one of the main reasons she's been spending half of her time in Nashville, where she's been producing new music and reconnecting with her country roots.
The mom-of-three — who shares daughter Maxwell Drew, 12, son Ace Knute, 11, and daughter Birdie Mae, 5, with Johnson — recently called her "comeback" in the music industry "personal," as she said her upcoming album is "an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Simpson's marriage doesn't seem to be sticking around for her comeback, as she revealed earlier this month that her and Johnson's relationship had taken a wrong turn.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer shared in a statement. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."
"We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family," her message concluded.
