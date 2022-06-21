"Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there. Yesterday was a beautiful Father’s Day celebrating my personal favorites @ericjohnsonalrighhhht @joesimpsonphoto and @ringoindover. Each of you have created, molded, shaped, and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real," she wrote, tagging her husband, Eric Johnson, her own father Joe, and Johnson's dad Stephen.

The bubbly blonde continued, "I love y’all.The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y’all.There is no greater gift in the world to our families.I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED."