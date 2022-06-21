Huh?Jessica Simpson Leaves Fans Puzzled By Posting An Unflattering Selfie To Celebrate Father's Day
While most Father's Day social media posts included a throwback photo or happy family snap, Jessica Simpson marked the holiday by sharing a makeup-free, frizzy-haired selfie.
"Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there. Yesterday was a beautiful Father’s Day celebrating my personal favorites @ericjohnsonalrighhhht @joesimpsonphoto and @ringoindover. Each of you have created, molded, shaped, and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real," she wrote, tagging her husband, Eric Johnson, her own father Joe, and Johnson's dad Stephen.
The bubbly blonde continued, "I love y’all.The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y’all.There is no greater gift in the world to our families.I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED."
Fans thought the heartfelt message paired with a selfie was an odd choice, with one commenting, "So you do a post about the father's in your life and post a picture of yourself? Really? 🤦♀️🙄." Echoed another, "Honoring Father’s Day with a picture of yourself 🤨🧐?"
Some also thought she looked a bit unhinged in the fresh-faced snap, with commenters calling it "a crazy picture" and others noting that her lips looked swollen.
The mom-of-three did share a few family photos on the holiday, but they were only posted to her Instagram Story. In one pic, the "Irresistible" crooner stuck out her tongue while standing with her dad and husband as 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew struck a pose.
HOT MAMA! JESSICA SIMPSON SHOW OFF HER TONED LEGS IN SULTRY SNAP AS HEALTH KICK SEEMINGLY CONTINUES
The fashion powerhouse has never shied away from posting selfies, especially after dropping more than 100 pounds. A few months ago, the star showed off her bikini body, something she admitted made her "really emotional."
"I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch. So to be able to put on a bikini ... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that,'" she previously admitted to People. "I always celebrate my body. The fact that it made children is unreal, but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do."