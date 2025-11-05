Jessica Simpson Shows Off Long Legs in Garters and Fishnet Tights After Looking Unrecognizable in New Show 'All's Fair': Watch
Nov. 5 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
Jessica Simpson's return to acting sees her looking almost unrecognizable in Ryan Murphy's new Hulu drama All's Fair.
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer plays Lee-Ann, a scorned woman with botched plastic surgery who gets revenge on the cheating ex who convinced her to get the surgery.
It's alleged that the guest role was inspired by Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, November 5, the Dukes of Hazzard actress, 45, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself in character.
In the video, she can be seen showing off her legs, clad in garters and fishnet tights, all while showing off her augmented face.
In between singing lyrics from Peggy Lee's "Fever," she says to whoever is recording, "I mean, this face."
"Introducing this ultimate bada-- with a heart of gold— Lee-Ann, " she wrote in the caption. "It took an incredible village (and six hours in prosthetics!) to bring her to life for @hulu ‘s #AllsFair and wow… what a ride."
Simpson continued, thanking co-creator Ryan Murphy, as well as costar Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and director Anthony Hemingway for "trusting" her with the role.
"You allowed me to disappear into a character with real depth and emotion. No one has ever given me the chance to do something like this before, and I loved it. I hope you all see Lee-Ann’s heart- and her strength- as much as I felt it," she said.
The buzzy new show, which follows a team of female divorce attorneys, also stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.
Fans Think Jessica Simpson Has Had Plastic Surgery
This comes after fans on social media commented on her "plastic" appearance on the red carpet at the show's premiere on Thursday, October 16.
One user wrote, "She looked so much better before all her surgeries."
Another said, "She's so fake looking. Her lips, everything about her. It's not the Jessica Simpson we used to know."
Meanwhile, a third referenced the latex dress she wore, writing, "Is her face made outta the same material as her dress?"
Jessica Simpson Announced Her Divorce This Year
The "With You" singer announced her split from husband Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three children, in January after 10 years together.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said in a statement on Monday, January 13. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."