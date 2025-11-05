or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Long Legs in Garters and Fishnet Tights After Looking Unrecognizable in New Show 'All's Fair': Watch

photo of Jessica Simpson.
Source: mega

Jessica Simpson plays Lee-Ann in the new Hulu drama.

Nov. 5 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson's return to acting sees her looking almost unrecognizable in Ryan Murphy's new Hulu drama All's Fair.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer plays Lee-Ann, a scorned woman with botched plastic surgery who gets revenge on the cheating ex who convinced her to get the surgery.

It's alleged that the guest role was inspired by Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson shows off her prosthetics for 'All's Fair.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Jessica Simpson showed off the prosthetics she donned in Netflix's 'All's Fair.'
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson showed off the prosthetics she donned in Hulu's 'All's Fair.'

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, November 5, the Dukes of Hazzard actress, 45, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself in character.

In the video, she can be seen showing off her legs, clad in garters and fishnet tights, all while showing off her augmented face.

In between singing lyrics from Peggy Lee's "Fever," she says to whoever is recording, "I mean, this face."

"Introducing this ultimate bada-- with a heart of gold— Lee-Ann, " she wrote in the caption. "It took an incredible village (and six hours in prosthetics!) to bring her to life for @hulu ‘s #AllsFair and wow… what a ride."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jessica Simpson's role is thought to have been inspired by Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s romance.
Source: Hulu

Jessica Simpson's guest role is thought to have been inspired by Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s romance.

Simpson continued, thanking co-creator Ryan Murphy, as well as costar Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and director Anthony Hemingway for "trusting" her with the role.

"You allowed me to disappear into a character with real depth and emotion. No one has ever given me the chance to do something like this before, and I loved it. I hope you all see Lee-Ann’s heart- and her strength- as much as I felt it," she said.

The buzzy new show, which follows a team of female divorce attorneys, also stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Think Jessica Simpson Has Had Plastic Surgery

image of Jessica Simpson said she underwent 'six hours of prosthetics' for the role.
Source: Hulu

Jessica Simpson said she underwent 'six hours of prosthetics' for the role.

This comes after fans on social media commented on her "plastic" appearance on the red carpet at the show's premiere on Thursday, October 16.

One user wrote, "She looked so much better before all her surgeries."

Another said, "She's so fake looking. Her lips, everything about her. It's not the Jessica Simpson we used to know."

Meanwhile, a third referenced the latex dress she wore, writing, "Is her face made outta the same material as her dress?"

Jessica Simpson Announced Her Divorce This Year

image of Jessica Simpson thanked Ryan Murphy for 'trusting' her with the role.
Source: mega

Jessica Simpson thanked creator Ryan Murphy for 'trusting' her with the role.

The "With You" singer announced her split from husband Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three children, in January after 10 years together.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said in a statement on Monday, January 13. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."⁠

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.