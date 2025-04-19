Jessica Simpson 'Still Thinks' Jeremy Renner Is 'Incredibly' Hot After Eric Johnson Split: 'A Lot of Unfinished Business There'
Will Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner's flirtation from years ago be revived now that the singer is single?
"There’s a lot of unfinished business there," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She still thinks he’s incredibly s--- and word is, he’s taken another shine to her, too."
As OK! reported, the blonde beauty announced in January she and Eric Johnson were ending their 10-year marriage after months of split rumors.
Despite the heartbreak, the fashion designer, 44, has been looking better than ever as she navigates a new chapter in her life.
"She never expected to be single in her 40s, but the silver lining in this is finding out she’s still got it!" a source raved.
Speculation over Simpson and the movie star, 54, first popped up in 2010 after they were spotted "flirting up a storm" at a cocktail party.
"Jeremy spent the night hitting on Jessica like crazy," an eyewitness told a publication at the time, claiming they exchanged phone numbers.
It's unclear if a romance ever materialized, as the "Sweetest Sin" vocalist began dating her estranged husband, 45, that same year. The Oscar nominee went on to marry model Sonni Pacheco in 2014, but they split later that year after welcoming a daughter together.
The Hawkeye star appeared to catch Simpson's attention once again this March, as the pop star "liked" an Instagram video that showed off his impressive abs while working out.
Not long after, the singer left a comment on Renner's video that documented him exercising alongside his mother, Valerie Cearley.
"I love this oh my…Mama is STRONG…I need to go do sit ups now 🤣," the "Irresistible" crooner quipped in the comments section.
Fans also noticed Simpson "liked" several other of the actor's recent social media uploads.
The Dukes of Hazzard actress' split from the father of her children is her second divorce, as she was previously married to Nick Lachey, 51, from 2002 to 2006.
Like she did after her first divorce, Simpson has been channeling her emotions into new music, with her EP Nashville Canyon, Part 1 releasing last month after a yearslong hiatus from singing.
Simpson's track "Leave" even hinted at the idea that Johnson may have been unfaithful.
"What we had was magic / Now you made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty," she sings.
In one verse, she admits a man's “weakness” made her feel “lonely.”
However, neither Simpson or the NFL alum have commented on cheating rumors.
