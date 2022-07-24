A Social Media Sensation! Jessica Simpson's Most Stunning Selfie Moments: Photos
Jessica Simpson knows how to keep her fans engaged! The Jessica Simpson Collection founder has been known to shown off her toned figure and stunning smile in her signature selfies to her 6.1 million loyal followers on Instagram.
Whether it be rocking a casual sweatshirt and cap combo or sporting a sizzling bikini for summer fun, Simpson may be giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money in the selfie department!
However, despite how fabulous she may feel she looks, family members, friends and fans have reportedly been concerned over the "With You" vocalist's shrinking size.
“There are fears she’s taking dieting too far,” an insider exclusively told OK!. “No one wants to see her risk her health."
“It looks like Jessica’s lost another 50 pounds [since then], and she still thinks she could stand to lose another five,” the source claims of the mogul. “She thinks she’s finally starting to look good, which is alarming. People are considering an intervention.”
Despite the concern, the former reality star sees no problem with the way she is slimming down. “Most days, Jessica only eats one small meal and calls it intermittent fasting. So even though she’s not getting enough nutrition, she’s convinced it’s healthy. She’s determined to lose more weight," the insider continued.
Scroll through the gallery to see Jessica Simpson's stunning selfie moments:
The Dukes of Hazzard star showed the internet she still has it as she posed in a gold bikini and cowboy hat.
Simpson apparently could not decide on which pair of shoes to rock with her cheetah print ensemble for the Holidays.
The mother-of-three showed off her toned figure while rocking a black sweatshirt and matching baseball cap while posing in the mirror.
Simpson was looking every bit like a ray of sunshine as she glowed for the stunning snap.
The former Newlyweds star flashed a huge smile as she showcased her toned legs for her followers.