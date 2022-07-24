OK Magazine
A Social Media Sensation! Jessica Simpson's Most Stunning Selfie Moments: Photos

js pp
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram
Jul. 24 2022, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson knows how to keep her fans engaged! The Jessica Simpson Collection founder has been known to shown off her toned figure and stunning smile in her signature selfies to her 6.1 million loyal followers on Instagram.

Whether it be rocking a casual sweatshirt and cap combo or sporting a sizzling bikini for summer fun, Simpson may be giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money in the selfie department!

FROM BUBBLY POP SINGER TO POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMAN: RELIVE JESSICA SIMPSON'S CAREER TRANSFORMATION IN PHOTOS

However, despite how fabulous she may feel she looks, family members, friends and fans have reportedly been concerned over the "With You" vocalist's shrinking size.

“There are fears she’s taking dieting too far,” an insider exclusively told OK!. “No one wants to see her risk her health."

“It looks like Jessica’s lost another 50 pounds [since then], and she still thinks she could stand to lose another five,” the source claims of the mogul. “She thinks she’s finally starting to look good, which is alarming. People are considering an intervention.”

JESSICA SIMPSON CELEBRATES FOUR YEARS OF SOBRIETY, REVEALS SHE HAS 'ACCEPTED THE PARTS OF HER LIFE' THAT ARE 'JUST SAD'

Despite the concern, the former reality star sees no problem with the way she is slimming down. “Most days, Jessica only eats one small meal and calls it intermittent fasting. So even though she’s not getting enough nutrition, she’s convinced it’s healthy. She’s determined to lose more weight," the insider continued.

Scroll through the gallery to see Jessica Simpson's stunning selfie moments:

js
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

The Dukes of Hazzard star showed the internet she still has it as she posed in a gold bikini and cowboy hat.

js
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Simpson apparently could not decide on which pair of shoes to rock with her cheetah print ensemble for the Holidays.

js
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

The mother-of-three showed off her toned figure while rocking a black sweatshirt and matching baseball cap while posing in the mirror.

js
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Simpson was looking every bit like a ray of sunshine as she glowed for the stunning snap.

js
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

The former Newlyweds star flashed a huge smile as she showcased her toned legs for her followers.

