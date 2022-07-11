Jessica Simpson's Shocking Appearance During Family Trip Sparks Concern From Fans — See The Photos
Is Jessica Simpson OK? Over the past several months, the singer has posted quite a few silly, eyebrow-raising snaps, but her most recent Instagram post has fans seriously worried.
In a set of pics shared on July 9, the mom-of-three, her kids and husband Eric Johnson were enjoying "lake life," though some noted that she looked a bit off.
"I hope someone helps you get the help you need. These pictures make me so sad," one commenter confessed, while another wrote, "Something isn’t quite right."
One fan agreed the fashion designer, 42, looked "so different," but believed it may have just been due to her makeup-free complexion.
Others felt Simpson's lips looked altered and her frame seemed smaller.
"Her poor lips," noted one fan, while another took a harsher approach, writing, "You have the most access and money for the best plastic surgeons. Sue whoever did that to your top lip."
The former reality star hasn't responded to the negativity.
The crooner has struggled with body image in the past, but she insisted she's overcome her issues.
While the star admitted she used to always see her "flaws first," she's come to appreciate and celebrate her body, explaining, "The fact that it made children is unreal. I've definitely embraced myself."
The Dukes of Hazzard scene-stealer also had a problem with alcohol, revealing she got sober four years ago after hitting rock bottom. In her memoir Open Book, she disclosed how she wasn't able to celebrate Halloween with her kids because she started drinking at seven in the morning.
"I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night," she wrote. "The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad."
