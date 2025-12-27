Jessie J Defies Protocol and Embraces Kate Middleton With Heartfelt Hug

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J may have been “briefed not to” hug Princess Kate Middleton, but she couldn’t resist showing a touch of compassion. “I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly and I just wanted to give her a hug,” Jessie J, 37, shared during her December 3 appearance on This Morning. “It was as simple as that.”

Kate, 43, who is a mother to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, revealed in March 2024 that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Earlier this year, she announced that she was in remission. Meanwhile, Jessie J faced her own battle, as she was diagnosed with b----- cancer in June.

While being “respectful” and asking permission for the hug, Jessie J emphasized that she didn’t view Kate as just the “Princess of Wales.” “It’s inspiring and I know the days that she has maybe gone through,” she explained. “I just wanted to give her a hug mom to mom, human to human.”

In June, Jessie J shared her diagnosis of “early b----- cancer” with her fans. “I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early,” the singer told fans in a social media video. “I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

Later that month, Jessie J underwent a mastectomy and was scheduled for a second surgery, which had to be postponed. Nearly six months later, Jessie J provided an update on her health, stating that she feels “good” and enjoys sharing updates on her social media.

“It’s been a lovely chance to really show that side of my personality, that I am the kind of person that in hard times … put your umbrella up and just keep walking through the rain,” she said on This Morning. “My blessings outweigh anything that’s happened. And the beauty of all of this is that I’ve had quality time with my mom. I’m more present as a parent … I’m here.”

Jessie J also expressed gratitude for her ability to inspire others through her journey. “My friends have checked their b------- and gone, ‘I found something, and I’m going to get it looked at,’ that would never have [happened] before,” she shared. “I would never have thought that I would have found a lump and gone and it be cancer, but it was. And you face it, and we move through positivity, and I’m just grateful that I didn’t have chemotherapy. My story was very simple in the best way it could have been.”

In addition to her cancer journey, Jessie J opened up about other health challenges she has faced. “I just got my first record deal, and I had a stroke,” she revealed in an interview with The Guardian on November 29. “Then when I was about to put out music in 2020 I had a car crash and my larynx moved up and I couldn’t sing for a year.”