OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jessie James Decker
NEWS

Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Curves as She Drops Robe in Front of Billboard Featuring Her Face: Watch

Photo of Jessie James Decker.
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker rocked the same black one-piece swimsuit she wore on the billboard in the seductive clip.

By:

Feb. 28 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Jessie James Decker is heating up the streets of Nashville!

On Thursday, February 27, the singer, 36, flaunted her curves while dropping her robe in front of a billboard of herself.

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram
In the clip, the celeb turned her back to the camera and slowly took off the tan wrap. The mom-of-four put her backside on display in the same black one-piece swimsuit she modeled in the massive ad behind her.

Decker then turned around and posed in the tight-fitting ensemble, which she paired with sunglasses and heels. Like the billboard, the “Lose Control” songstress had her brunette locks in big bouncy curls.

“I don’t typically walk around Nashville in a swimsuit dropping my robe in front of a billboard, but this felt like a good time to start lol 🥂✨😎,” she captioned the seductive footage.

In response, fans gushed over the TV personality, who tied the knot with football star Eric Decker in 2013.

jessie james decker flaunts curves drops robe billboard watch
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker dramatically dropped a tan robe in front of the billboard promoting her swimsuit line.

“AN ICON🔥,” one person penned, while another added, “YYYEEEESSSSS!!!!!”

“Baby this is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 !!!!!!” a third individual raved.

MORE ON:
Jessie James Decker

As OK! previously reported, the country music star has been sharing multiple sultry posts amid the release of her swimsuit collaboration with Cupshe, as on February 20, the bombshell uploaded a series of photos in a floral bikini in the snow.

jessie james decker flaunts curves drops robe billboard watch
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker showed off her backside in the black swimsuit.

In the since-deleted post, Jessie had her ample chest on display in the bra-like top and showed off her behind in the high-waisted bottoms.

The “I Still Love You” artist — who shares Vivianne, 10, Eric, 9, Forrest, 6, and Denver, 1, with her hubby — accessorized the suit with a furry hat, shades and black boots.

Followers of the star have been amazed by her fit figure after giving birth to four children. While it is unclear if Jessie has gotten any work done to achieve her look, she admitted in November 2024 she’d consider procedures to tighten up her midsection.

In an Instagram Story Q&A with fans, Jessie said her toned tummy came from "stretching" after having her kids, but her recent pregnancy "definitely sent it over the edge."

jessie james decker flaunts curves drops robe billboard watch
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker wore sunglasses and heels for the sultry clip.

"I will probably get it tightened at some point," she shared. "Probably a mini tuck, which is just recutting scar [sic] and pulling down the skin and sewing back up! It will make me feel better."

Despite revealing her interest in the procedure, she said she’s not "in a hurry" to schedule an appointment.

