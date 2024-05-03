Jessie James Decker Puts Postpartum Bikini Body on Display, Reminds Women to 'Be Kind' to Themselves in Weight-Loss Journey: Photos
Jessie James Decker wants her fellow moms to stop being so hard on themselves when it comes to embracing their postpartum bodies.
The "Wanted" singer posted two Instagram photos of herself rocking a peach bikini from her clothing line on Thursday, May 2, but the star admitted she was hesitant to put her new figure on display.
"I’ll be honest, I really didn’t wanna post any of these Kittenish swim photos because I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time," the mom-of-four shared. "Yes, I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self is not realistic."
"So this is a reminder to myself and to you. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace," Decker, 36, continued. "We are healing after growing a human being for nine months. And if you’re breastfeeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it."
"Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about," she concluded. "Plenty of time to 'get back' when it’s time. But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl! We are in this together Xoxo."
Decker's fans and friends praised her for being so honest and also ensured the vocalist that she looked great.
"YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY STUNNING NOW AND ALWAYS!!!!" gushed model Olivia Culpo, while Jana Kramer commented, "You’re a beautiful woman and momma."
"Ok but you look absolutely fire pookie!! You know I feel this and you’ve personally made me feel less alone during my postpartum journey so thank you for that 😘," The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton wrote.
The star welcomed her fourth child — son Denver Calloway — with Eric Decker in February.
As OK! reported, the pregnancy came as shock to the couple since beforehand, the athlete, 37, was planning to get a vasectomy. This March, she confirmed the retired NFL player would be undergoing the procedure soon.
Jessie recently spilled to OK! what it's been like to parent a baby and three other kids.
"The best part is honestly all of it. I’m just so grateful that we have this sweet boy now. He was such a beautiful surprise and every day we just smile at each other and can’t imagine life without him now," she raved. "The kids are so in love with him and so loving, protective and affectionate. It’s been so beautiful to watch them with him. We definitely feel complete with our four babies."