Jessie James Decker Nearly Spills Out of Her Bikini During Snowy Photoshoot: See the Hot Snaps
Jessie James Decker is bringing the heat this winter!
On Thursday, February 20, the singer, 36, flaunted her cleavage while posing in a floral bikini in the snow.
In the images from the since-deleted post, the mother-of-four wore a white, orange and yellow printed swimsuit top, which she spilled out of. The star also donned matching bottoms that were high-waisted, emphasizing her toned tummy. Decker accessorized the revealing look with a black and brown fur hat, black sunglasses and black snow boots.
“Suits with the furrrr,” she quipped alongside the seductive stills, which also featured a white and gray dog.
The “Lose Control” artist — who shares Vivianne, 10, Eric, 9, Forrest, 6, and Denver, 1, with husband Eric Decker — also uploaded a stunning video on Friday, February 21, showing off her gorgeous curves in multiple different swimsuits as she promoted her new Cupshe line.
The celeb’s abs were on full display as she modeled different styles and colors of the swimwear.
“Kissed by the Sun☀️@cupshe x @kittenish is LIVE!!!!! You guys this collection is so gorgeous, there is something beautiful and stylish for every woman out there in every phase of life!” she wrote alongside the ad.
In response, fans of the brunette beauty gushed over her jaw-dropping looks.
“Oh my gossssshhh this campaign is soooo cute and so you!!!” one user penned, while another added, “OMGGG 😍🔥 you look stunning & these pieces are stunning!”
“And you’ve had 4 kids….. incredible 🔥,” a third person pointed out, as a fourth said, “JESS OMG 😍😍😍 you look incredible and all these pieces are so cute!!”
As OK! previously reported, back in November 2024, Jessie was asked about how she kept her midsection looking so toned after giving birth to her children.
While doing an Instagram Story Q&A with fans, she said she "stretched after,” but her recent pregnancy "definitely sent it over the edge."
"I will probably get it tightened at some point," she revealed. "Probably a mini tuck, which is just recutting scar [sic] and pulling down skin and sewing back up! It will make me feel better."
Though she admitted she wanted to get the work done, Decker didn't give a timeline for the procedure, noting she wasn't "in a hurry" to schedule an appointment.
Another follower asked about her experience gaining weight while with child, to which she said she "always" put on "around 50 pounds" while expecting.
"My advice is just enjoy," she added. "You'll get back to yourself eventually.”