Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Toned Legs As She Rocks Sweater & Underwear — Pics!
Jessie James Decker is never afraid of showing some skin! On Thursday, January 5, the "Wanted" songstress, 34, flaunted her toned legs while just wearing a green sweater and light green underwear. "Shooting something you're 'basik-ally' gonna love," she teased via her Instagram Story while also tagging her brand Kittenish.
In the next photo, the brunette beauty, who is married to Eric Decker, showed off her toned abs in a bralette and underwear. "@carlyxhair @emmawillishmu killed glam," she said. "Our comfy Basiks dropping next Thursday @kittenish."
The country star also sported a blue bra and underwear, writing, "Y'all gonna love these @kittenish bra/panty sets!!!! So comfy, cozy, supportive and seamless."
"Chomping my gum per usual ... and yeah this is how I stand in my doorway waiting for Eric to come home," she quipped of the snapshot.
Ever since Jessie revealed she got a breast augmentation, she hasn't been shy about posting sultry photos on social media.
"Treated myself... to new boobies!" the Eric and Jessie star, who shares Vivianne Rose, Eric Thomas II and Forrest Bradley with Eric, wrote in a May 2021 Instagram post.
"After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it," the mom-of-three continued. "They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some."
Though some fans didn't agree with Jessie, she noted, "It's not for everybody but it was certainly for me! I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy💗."
As a result, the fashionista couldn't be happier with the results.
"Jessie loves the way she looks," the source shared. "She's not against getting more cosmetic work done in the future, like fillers and lip injections, but everyone thinks she looks great for her age."