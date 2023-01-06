Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Toned Legs As She Rocks Sweater & Underwear — Pics!

In the next photo, the brunette beauty, who is married to Eric Decker, showed off her toned abs in a bralette and underwear. "@carlyxhair @emmawillishmu killed glam," she said. "Our comfy Basiks dropping next Thursday @kittenish."

The country star also sported a blue bra and underwear, writing, "Y'all gonna love these @kittenish bra/panty sets!!!! So comfy, cozy, supportive and seamless."

"Chomping my gum per usual ... and yeah this is how I stand in my doorway waiting for Eric to come home," she quipped of the snapshot.