Jessie James Decker Pokes Fun At Photoshopping Accusations By Sharing Photo Of Hubby Eric Decker's Physique: 'These Are Fake Abs'
Jessie James Decker is shrugging off the haters! A few days after trolls claimed she photoshopped abs on her three children, Vivian, Eric II and Forrest, she joked about her husband Eric Decker's physique.
On Wednesday, November 30, the singer, 34, shared a steamy photo of the football player, 35, holding up a drink by the fridge. "Santa says drink your milk," she captioned the snap, which showed Eric shirtless and wearing a Santa hat. "These are fake abs."
As OK! previously reported, the "Wanted" songstress clapped back when some users pointed out how ripped her tots are.
One person said the kids have a "special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments."
"From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind," the reality star replied to the troll.
Later on, Jessie spoke out about the situation even further, writing, "I didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this. When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did. But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not."
She continued, "We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is 'weird'? I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out. Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do 'better' then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert✌️."