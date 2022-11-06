Locking Lips! Jessie James & Eric Decker's Sweetest PDA Moments — Photos
Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, love to pack on the PDA!
The country-pop sensation tied the knot with the retired professional football star in 2013, and they've since flaunted their deeply romantic relationship all over social media.
The dynamic duo is so happily infatuated with one another, it almost seems impossible — but the Kittenish founder did recently reveal to OK! the secrets to their strong marriage.
"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," the couple mutually explained. "It does get hard sometimes to make time for date nights, but we love to go out to dinner whenever we can! There are so many great date night spots in Nashville."
Keep scrolling to check out the perfect pair's sweetest PDA moments!
The Woody to her Jessie! The "Grow Young With You" singer recently threw it back to Halloween 2020, when Eric couldn't seem to keep his hands off of his stunning wife.
"🎃One of my favorite Halloweens. 'Jessie' went for that 'Woody'👻," the country singer jokingly captioned her Instagram post.
Distracted from the view? The "sun-kissed" duo enjoyed a romantic evening in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on July 25, 2021.
Eric keeps Jessie on her toes!
"Kiss me in Positano✨," the "I Still Love You" crooner expressed as she puckered up for her hunk of a man while relaxing on the Amalfi Coast.
"Greece is for lovers ❤️," Jessie James exclaimed as the former Denver Broncos star showed off his muscles by hoisting her into the air.
Vivianne, 8, Eric II, 7, and Forrest, 4, saw mommy kissing Santa Claus!
The mother-of-three rang in Christmas 2020 with a NSFW Instagram photo.
"Santa baby...gimme some Xmas tongue, cus I’ve been a really good/naughty girl. Santa baby hurry and put the babies to bed✨," Jessie James flirtatiously captioned a snap of the two in their holiday pajamas.
Those buns are his! Jessie James' "handy man" held a tight grip on his wife's sandy cheeks as they posed for a steamy PDA moment on May 22, 2020.