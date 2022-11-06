Locking Lips! Jessie James & Eric Decker's Sweetest PDA Moments — Photos

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, love to pack on the PDA!

The country-pop sensation tied the knot with the retired professional football star in 2013, and they've since flaunted their deeply romantic relationship all over social media.

The dynamic duo is so happily infatuated with one another, it almost seems impossible — but the Kittenish founder did recently reveal to OK! the secrets to their strong marriage.