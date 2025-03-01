Hot Mama! Jessie James Decker's Most Sizzling Snaps

Decker shared a powerful message as she posted bikini photos amid her struggles with body image.

"I'll be honest I really didn't wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos because i weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time," she wrote in the caption of a May 2024 Instagram post. "Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it's easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self is not realistic."

The mom-of-four added, "So this is a reminder to myself and to you. Be kind to yourself. give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months. And if you're breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it. Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it's all about. Plenty of time to 'get back' when it's time. But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl!"

In the snaps, Decker was all smiles as she made waves in a peach-colored bikini with side ties.