Hot Mama! Jessie James Decker's Most Sizzling Snaps
Snowy Photoshoot
In a since-deleted Instagram photoset on February 20, Jessie James Decker showcased her voluptuous figure in a colorful floral swimsuit top and matching high-waisted bottom while posing in the snow. She accessorized her sizzling look with a black-and-brown fur hat, sunglasses and a pair of snow boots.
"Suits with the furrrr," she captioned the carousel of photos.
Pool Time!
Decker shared a powerful message as she posted bikini photos amid her struggles with body image.
"I'll be honest I really didn't wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos because i weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time," she wrote in the caption of a May 2024 Instagram post. "Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it's easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self is not realistic."
The mom-of-four added, "So this is a reminder to myself and to you. Be kind to yourself. give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months. And if you're breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it. Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it's all about. Plenty of time to 'get back' when it's time. But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl!"
In the snaps, Decker was all smiles as she made waves in a peach-colored bikini with side ties.
Jessie James Decker Embraced Her Beach Body
The 36-year-old "Should Have Known Better" singer flashed her curves and eye-popping cleavage in an orange bikini during a beach getaway in January 2023. She basked in the sun on a white lounge chair, posing seductively while holding her straw hat.
"There are two sides of me. Take them both in," she captioned the update.
Jessie James Decker Wowed Fans With Her Physique
Decker almost spilled out of her top when she playfully posed in a wooden swing while sporting a green and blue bikini top and matching bottom. She also beat the heat with sunglasses and a straw hat.
"Cabo just brings it outta me ☀️," she wrote in the caption.
She Displayed Her Rear
The "I'm Gonna Love You" songstress flashed her toned behind in a raunchy Instagram photo in November 2021, complementing her a black two-piece bikini with a straw sun hat.
She's Hot and She Knows It
For her Ibiza trip in July 2021, Decker stepped into a daring patterned mini dress with a halter-style neckline and an open back design. She completed her stunning look with a pair of platform heels and sunglasses.
She wrote, "Feelin the glow in Ibiza ✨ ps our new @kittenish collection is now live and so is this dress ✨."
Jessie James Decker Emphasized Her Assets
The "I Still Love You" hitmaker highlighted her enviable figure in a multicolored chest-accentuating bikini top and matching bottom in a July 2021 Instagram photo. She also donned sunglasses and a light blue bucket hat during the outing.
She Lounged Beachside
Decker had fans swooning over her racy beach photo, which showed her enjoying a stunning view of the Amalfi Coast while rocking a nude-colored bikini.
Jessie James Decker Shared Her New Look
After undergoing a b----- enhancement surgery, Decker shared a mirror selfie to present her "new look."
"I treated myself... to new b------!" Decker, who was wearing a powder blue bikini in the post, wrote. "After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had b----- reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it."
Decker continued, "They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some. I feel great; I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted 😍🥰💗 it’s not for everybody but it was certainly for me! I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and s---💗 #YOLO."
Embracing the Heat
Decker sizzled in style in a March 2021 update, seductively posing as she leaned against a palm tree. She showcased her sun-kissed skin and ripped midsection in a leopard print bikini during the getaway.