JFK Jr.’s Body Found 116 Feet Underwater Hours After Search Team Considered Calling Off Effort, Says Mission Leader

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John F. Kennedy Jr.'s body was discovered submerged 116 feet under the Atlantic Ocean only hours after the search team wanted to abandon the operation. According to mission leader, Coast Guard Capt. W. Russell "Russ" Webster, by the fourth day of scouring the sea to find the son of famed president John F. Kennedy, the crew almost gave up.

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John F. Kennedy Jr. Died in July 1999

Source: MEGA Carolyn and Lauren Bessette were identified by their hair colors.

The George magazine founder, as well as his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and her sister, Lauren, died on July 16, 1999, when the aircraft he was piloting crashed into the ocean off Martha's Vineyard, Mass. The trio were traveling from New Jersey to Massachusetts to attend JFK Jr.'s cousin Rory’s wedding. Webster told a publication on Saturday, October 24, that a few days had gone by and there seemed to be no luck in sight of finding JFK Jr.'s body.

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High-Tech Sonar Scanners Helped Detect John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Remains

Source: MEGA John F. Kennedy Jr. was flying the aircraft that ultimately killed him, Lauren and Carolyn Bessette.

When the team was ready to end their search, high-tech sonar scanners located his remains on the ocean floor — about 10 feet from the plane wreckage — which still held the bodies of Lauren and Carolyn. The two sisters were later identified by their different hair colors. "John F. Kennedy Jr. was outside the aircraft, and there was a consideration that had another day passed, that in the 1.6-knot current, that he might’ve been swept away," Webster said.

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Source: MEGA The search team spent about five days looking for the couple.

"They might have never found him had another day gone by,” his wife, maritime historian Theresa Mitchell Webster, also recalled to the publication. The pair co-wrote their recent book, The Last Flight: The Untold Story of the Search for JFK Jr. and the Race Against the Atlantic, which gives an inside look into the U.S. Coast Guard's multi-day search, rescue and recovery mission to find the attorney and the Bessette sisters. The search team spent about five days looking for Lauren, Carolyn and the businessman.

The Mission Reportedly Cost $5 Million

Source: MEGA John F. Kennedy Jr.'s body was discovered submerged 116 feet under the Atlantic Ocean.