President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid Alongside Kamala Harris Despite Heated Feud

President Joe Biden is hoping to get back into the White House again.

On Tuesday, April 25, the politician, 80, announced in a three-minute video that he hopes to heal the "soul of the nation" if he's elected again.

“I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.”