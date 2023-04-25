President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid Alongside Kamala Harris Despite Heated Feud
President Joe Biden is hoping to get back into the White House again.
On Tuesday, April 25, the politician, 80, announced in a three-minute video that he hopes to heal the "soul of the nation" if he's elected again.
“I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.”
"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," he said of the country being divided over certain issues. "That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue."
He added: "This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election. Because I know America. I know we are good and decent people. And I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. And we believe that everyone is equal, and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."
“Let’s finish this job. I know we can,” he concluded.
Biden's VP, Kamala Harris, is also on board, despite rumors of the two bickering behind the scenes.
As OK! previously reported, Biden was potentially leaning toward bringing someone else on if he chose to run for president.
"Joe's also looking ahead," a source spilled, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028.”
"Joe gave her responsibility over these hot-button issues, and she's done nothing but make a hash out of them," they continued. "Combine that with the reports of her overseeing a toxic work environment in her office. The writing was on the wall — she had to go."
- President Joe Biden Is Preparing To Announce Official Bid For Second Term: Report
- 'Corrupt' Biden Family Faces Social Media Backlash After Hunter Biden Whistleblower Accuses Them Of Helping 'Cover Up' Alleged Crimes
- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Criticized For Not Inviting Victims Of Nashville School Shooting To D.C.: 'Another New Low'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, it seems like he's sticking with Harris, 58, for now.
While speaking with Stephen Colbert in March, Harris gushed about her boss.
"He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about OK, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out between us how we can do it. But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk. And the decisions that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he’s an extraordinary leader. He really is," she said.