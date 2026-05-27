Politics 'Frightened' Jill Biden Thought Husband Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Disastrous 2024 Debate Against Donald Trump: 'It Scared Me to Death' Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube; MEGA 'As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke,'' Jill Biden confessed of her husband, former president Joe Biden. Rebecca Friedman May 27 2026, Published 7:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jill Biden made a shocking confession about her husband, Joe Biden, nearly two years after his disastrous 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump. In a new sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning, set to air in full on May 31, the former first lady admitted she grew immensely concerned for her spouse of almost 50 years while watching his infamously poor performance debating Donald on June 27, 2024. “I was frightened, because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never,” Jill admitted of former President Biden, who appeared confused, stumbled over answers and repeatedly froze on camera during the televised event.

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Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube Jill Biden made a shocking confession about Joe Biden's 2024 presidential debate.

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'Oh My God, He's Having a Stroke'

Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube 'It scared me to death,' Jill Biden recalled.

"I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death," she recalled. While she's now revealed her fears of a medical crisis, Jill fiercely defended her husband against bi-partisan criticism and claims the former Democratic leader wasn't mentally fit for president. Amid immediate uproar after the debate, Jill stood by her husband's side, joining him at an Atlanta Waffle House and applauding his efforts.

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Jill Biden Refused to Let '90 Minutes' Define Her Husband's Presidency

Source: MEGA Jill Biden doesn't know 'what happened' to Joe Biden during his disastrous 2024 debate against Donald Trump.

“Joe – you did such a great job,” she praised at an event with supporters. “You answered every question, you knew all the facts.” In a July 2024 Vogue profile, Jill declared she "will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president." "We will continue to fight," she preached, promising her husband “will always do what’s best for the country.”

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Source: MEGA Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election shortly after the debate.

Trump White House Accused Jill Biden of 'Lying to the American People'

Source: MEGA 'I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since,' the former first lady declared.