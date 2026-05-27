'Frightened' Jill Biden Thought Husband Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Disastrous 2024 Debate Against Donald Trump: 'It Scared Me to Death'
May 27 2026, Published 7:54 p.m. ET
Jill Biden made a shocking confession about her husband, Joe Biden, nearly two years after his disastrous 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump.
In a new sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning, set to air in full on May 31, the former first lady admitted she grew immensely concerned for her spouse of almost 50 years while watching his infamously poor performance debating Donald on June 27, 2024.
“I was frightened, because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never,” Jill admitted of former President Biden, who appeared confused, stumbled over answers and repeatedly froze on camera during the televised event.
'Oh My God, He's Having a Stroke'
"I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death," she recalled.
While she's now revealed her fears of a medical crisis, Jill fiercely defended her husband against bi-partisan criticism and claims the former Democratic leader wasn't mentally fit for president.
Amid immediate uproar after the debate, Jill stood by her husband's side, joining him at an Atlanta Waffle House and applauding his efforts.
Jill Biden Refused to Let '90 Minutes' Define Her Husband's Presidency
“Joe – you did such a great job,” she praised at an event with supporters. “You answered every question, you knew all the facts.”
In a July 2024 Vogue profile, Jill declared she "will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president."
"We will continue to fight," she preached, promising her husband “will always do what’s best for the country.”
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Later that same month, then-President Biden caved to pressures from both Democrats and Republicans and dropped out of the presidential race, endorsing then-Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic candidate with only 107 days to go until Election Day.
Ultimately, President Trump returned to the White House, with his Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, later accusing Jill of downplaying her husband's alleged cognitive decline.
Trump White House Accused Jill Biden of 'Lying to the American People'
"Frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw it, and what she knew," Karoline declared during a May 2025 health briefing. "[Jill] is still lying to the American people. She still thinks the American public are so stupid that they will believe her lies."
"Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that cover-up," she claimed. "There are documentation, video evidence of her clearly shielding her husband away from the camera."