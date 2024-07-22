Jill Biden Divides Social Media With Her Simple Emoji Reaction to Joe Biden Announcing He's Dropping Out of the 2024 Election

Her nonchalant choice sparked mixed feelings from social media users, as some thought the 73-year-old's post was funny while others said she should have been more vocal.

"Would have done anything to be in the meeting where they brainstormed what emoji reaction Jill Biden should post in response to her husband dropping out of the presidential race," one person tweeted, with another person responding, "I am sure they debated between that and the grimace emoji."