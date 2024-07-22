Jill Biden Divides Social Media With Her Simple Emoji Reaction to Joe Biden Announcing He's Dropping Out of the 2024 Election
Though everyone from the Clintons to Barack Obama shared heartfelt messages for Joe Biden after he announced he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential election, First Lady Jill Biden reacted to his decision by simply replying with an emoji of two small red hearts.
Her nonchalant choice sparked mixed feelings from social media users, as some thought the 73-year-old's post was funny while others said she should have been more vocal.
"Would have done anything to be in the meeting where they brainstormed what emoji reaction Jill Biden should post in response to her husband dropping out of the presidential race," one person tweeted, with another person responding, "I am sure they debated between that and the grimace emoji."
"Lol I’ve followed her for a few years now and I think there was no brainstorm because that’s her favourite [sic] emoji," a third person reasoned. "She uses it all the time"
"Like [for real].../ not even a sentence to honor him?" a fourth asked about her response, while a fifth wrote, "I think that's overthinking the emoji response. It's an expression of love and empathy, not a verbal statement."
As OK! reported, the president, 81, announced via X on Sunday, July 21, that he was withdrawing from the election.
"I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected," he wrote in his letter. "I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."
Mere hours later, the POTUS revealed Harris, 59, was his top pick to take over his spot in the election, though her VP candidate has yet to be announced.
The following day, Harris praised her colleague's "legacy of accomplishments" during a speech and assured the public the commander-in-chief was "feeling much better" after contracting COVID-19.
Harris explained that she first got to know the president through his son Beau, who passed way from cancer in 2015.
"We worked together as attorneys general in our states, and back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is," she shared.
"The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our president, his honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart and his love, deep love of our country," Harris continued to tell the crowd. "And I am first-hand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."