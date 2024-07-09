Jill Biden Scolds Reporters for Question About Democrats Who Want President Joe Biden to Drop Out of 2024 Election
First Lady Jill Biden called out a group of journalists after she was asked to respond to the House Democrats who believe President Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 election.
"Why are you screaming at me?" she said in a calm tone in a video of the conversation shared to social media. "You know me. Don’t scream at me. Just come up and talk."
After addressing the reporters, she turned and got into a waiting vehicle without responding to their questions.
As OK! previously reported, both Democrats and Republicans have suggested that President Biden should end his campaign and allow for another candidate to take his place after his performance at the June 27 presidential debate.
The 81-year-old was heavily criticized for speaking too quietly, appearing to lose his train of thought and occasionally becoming incoherent while answering questions. However, he later blamed his behavior on exhaustion due to travel.
"I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times … shortly before the debate," he explained at a speaking engagement in Virgina. "I didn’t listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep on stage. It’s not an excuse but an explanation."
Despite the backlash, Jill has continued to stand by her husband and voice her support for his campaign. During a recent speech at Camp David, she claimed she "will not let those 90 minutes [at the debate] define the four years he’s been president."
"If people knew what Joe’s done — with the recovery act, and infrastructure, and CHIPS. If they knew all of that — I mean, the bridge is being built in their city and they don’t know who did it. They don’t know who’s getting the lead out of their water. They don’t know who’s stopping the pipeline going through the parklands. They don’t know," she said.
The president himself also confirmed that he would not be dropping out of the race in a letter sent to the Democrats on Capitol Hill on Monday, July 8.
"I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," he said at the time. "We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."