President Joe Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris 'to Be the Nominee of Our Party' After He Withdraws From 2024 Race
Just minutes after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, he made it clear he wants his VP, Kamala Harris, to stay in the White House — as president.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," the 81-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 21.
As OK! previously reported, Biden made the shocking announcement that same day after people started to get concerned about whether or not he could handle being president for four more years.
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he began in the letter, which was posted to social media. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he continued. "I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."
After Biden froze up and didn't finish his thoughts during the 2024 debate on June 27 against Donald Trump, people were nervous about his future in the White House.
At the time, he claimed he wasn't going anywhere, but he was apparently getting pressure from other Democrats behind the scenes.
During an interview with BET, he explained the only reason he would withdraw from the race.
“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden said in an excerpt, which was released on Wednesday, 17.