President Joe Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris 'to Be the Nominee of Our Party' After He Withdraws From 2024 Race

Just minutes after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, he made it clear he wants his VP, Kamala Harris, to stay in the White House — as president.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," the 81-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 21.