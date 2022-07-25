Jill Biden Remains Calm & Collected After Angry Heckler Says Her Husband Is The 'Worst President' The Country's Ever Had

When Dr. Jill Biden came in contact with an angry heckler during a recent visit to Connecticut, she remained calm and collected.

In mid-July, President Joe Biden's wife was approached by the unknown man when he said that her husband was the "worst president" the country has ever had.

However, the blonde beauty didn't seem to mind the comment, as she just replied, "Thank you, thank you for your support, thank you."

But the man wasn't pleased and went on to say, "You owe us gas money! You owe us gas money! You owe us gas money!"