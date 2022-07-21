President Joe Biden Has COVID-19, White House Confirms

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said about his condition.

This is the first time the politician, 79, has tested positive for COVID-19. Jean-Pierre added that Biden will take Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid.