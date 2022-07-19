First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

On July 16, Jill spoke about how her husband had "so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do" but due to inflation, the pandemic and other issues, he hasn't been able to complete his list.

"He's just had so many things thrown his way. Who would have ever thought about what happened with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade? Well, maybe we saw it coming, but still we didn't believe it," Jill said.

Following the remarks, former Bush White House press secretary Dana Perino said it sounded like Jill hinted that Joe would not be in the White House next term.

"She's basically saying the presidency is kind of over and there is no hope – There was no 'but we've got this, and here's what we're going to do, and you've got to be with us,'" she noted.