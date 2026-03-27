Jill Biden's Secret Service Agent Shoots Himself While Escorting Former First Lady Through Philadelphia Airport in Freak Accident

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Chaos unfolded at Philadelphia International Airport on the morning of Friday, March 27, as Jill Biden's Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself in the leg. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. local time, with reports from KYW Newsradio confirming the agent is OK after they were transported to a hospital.

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The Secret Service Agent Is in Stable Condition

Source: mega Jill Biden's Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday, March 27.

"An on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment," USSS spokesperson Nate Herring shared. "There was no impact to the protectee's movement and they were not present at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition."

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Source: mega The agent is currently in stable condition.

Added Herring, "The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident. We are grateful for our law enforcement and public safety partners who provided medical assistance." Biden, 74, had been in New York City on Wednesday, March 25, to attend the opening night of Public Charge, an off-Broadway play written by Julissa Reynoso, her former chief of staff.

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Source: mega Joe and Jill Biden attended Jesse Jackson's March 6 funeral together.

Though Joe Biden is no longer president, all former presidents and their families receive lifelong Secret Service protection. The couple has been laying low lately, though they did attend the March 6 funeral for civil rights activist Jesse Jackson. The former POTUS, 83, even gave a speech at the ceremony, with many social media users happy to see him in good shape amid his prostate cancer battle.

Inside Joe Biden's Cancer Battle

Source: mega In October 2025, Joe Biden said he was feeling 'good' amid his treatment for prostate cancer.