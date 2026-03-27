Jill Biden's Secret Service Agent Shoots Himself While Escorting Former First Lady Through Philadelphia Airport in Freak Accident
March 27 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Chaos unfolded at Philadelphia International Airport on the morning of Friday, March 27, as Jill Biden's Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. local time, with reports from KYW Newsradio confirming the agent is OK after they were transported to a hospital.
The Secret Service Agent Is in Stable Condition
"An on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment," USSS spokesperson Nate Herring shared. "There was no impact to the protectee's movement and they were not present at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition."
Added Herring, "The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident. We are grateful for our law enforcement and public safety partners who provided medical assistance."
Biden, 74, had been in New York City on Wednesday, March 25, to attend the opening night of Public Charge, an off-Broadway play written by Julissa Reynoso, her former chief of staff.
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Though Joe Biden is no longer president, all former presidents and their families receive lifelong Secret Service protection.
The couple has been laying low lately, though they did attend the March 6 funeral for civil rights activist Jesse Jackson.
The former POTUS, 83, even gave a speech at the ceremony, with many social media users happy to see him in good shape amid his prostate cancer battle.
Inside Joe Biden's Cancer Battle
The Democrat's prostate cancer diagnosis was first revealed in May 2025, with a spokesperson sharing it was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."
The statement continued, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."
In October 2025, a spokesperson revealed the ex-president was "undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment."
"It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one," Joe said of the treatment. "Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we’re working on everything. It’s moving along. So I feel good."
Joe has also dealt with skin cancer.