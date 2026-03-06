Joe Biden, 83, Makes Rare Appearance at Jesse Jackson's Funeral Amid 'Aggressive' Cancer Battle: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Praised Joe Biden's Speech

Source: mega Joe Biden attended Jesse Jackson's funeral on Friday, March 6.

Other attendees included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama. While some thought Joe looked more gaunt than usual, social media users praised the speech he gave at the ceremony. "Joe reading scripture is inspiring," one person commented on X, while another wrote, "Joe Biden sounds wonderful and spoke at Jesse Jackson’s funeral from his heart. He was clear as crystal and his words were inspiring." "Former President Joe Biden goes from making me teary speaking about Rev. Jesse Jackson in a wheelchair, undeterred, and speaking about his son Beau, to making me laugh at the end," a third supporter expressed. "Joe will always be a great man."

When Was Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer?

Source: mega The ex-POTUS' prostate cancer diagnosis was revealed in May 2025.

Joe's prostate cancer diagnosis was first revealed in May 2025, with a spokesperson sharing it was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." The statement continued, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

The President Thanked His Supporters for Their Well-Wishes

Source: mega In October 2025, Joe Biden underwent radiation therapy and hormone treatment.

Soon after, the ex-POTUS uploaded a selfie with his wife and their cat, writing, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support." In an October 2025 update, the spokesperson revealed he was "undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment." "It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one," the Democrat previously explained of the hormone treatment. "Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we’re working on everything. It’s moving along. So I feel good."

Joe Biden Also Underwent Procedures for Skin Cancer

Source: mega The POTUS has undergone procedures to remove skin cancer lesions.