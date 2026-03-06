or
Joe Biden, 83, Makes Rare Appearance at Jesse Jackson's Funeral Amid 'Aggressive' Cancer Battle: Photos

Composite photo of Jesse Jackson and Joe Biden
Joe Biden revealed his cancer diagnosis in May 2025.

March 6 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Former President Joe Biden made a rare public appearance at the Friday, March 6, funeral for Jesse Jackson amid his cancer battle.

Biden, 83, attended the ceremony for the civil rights activist — who passed away at age 84 on February 17 — with wife Dr. Jill Biden, 74.

Social Media Praised Joe Biden's Speech

Photo of Joe Biden attended Jesse Jackson's funeral on Friday, March 6.
Joe Biden attended Jesse Jackson's funeral on Friday, March 6.

Other attendees included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama.

While some thought Joe looked more gaunt than usual, social media users praised the speech he gave at the ceremony.

"Joe reading scripture is inspiring," one person commented on X, while another wrote, "Joe Biden sounds wonderful and spoke at Jesse Jackson’s funeral from his heart. He was clear as crystal and his words were inspiring."

"Former President Joe Biden goes from making me teary speaking about Rev. Jesse Jackson in a wheelchair, undeterred, and speaking about his son Beau, to making me laugh at the end," a third supporter expressed. "Joe will always be a great man."

When Was Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer?

Photo of The ex-POTUS' prostate cancer diagnosis was revealed in May 2025.
The ex-POTUS' prostate cancer diagnosis was revealed in May 2025.

Joe's prostate cancer diagnosis was first revealed in May 2025, with a spokesperson sharing it was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

The statement continued, "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Joe Biden

The President Thanked His Supporters for Their Well-Wishes

Photo of In October 2025, Joe Biden underwent radiation therapy and hormone treatment.
In October 2025, Joe Biden underwent radiation therapy and hormone treatment.

Soon after, the ex-POTUS uploaded a selfie with his wife and their cat, writing, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

In an October 2025 update, the spokesperson revealed he was "undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment."

"It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one," the Democrat previously explained of the hormone treatment. "Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we’re working on everything. It’s moving along. So I feel good."

Joe Biden Also Underwent Procedures for Skin Cancer

Photo of The POTUS has undergone procedures to remove skin cancer lesions.
The POTUS has undergone procedures to remove skin cancer lesions.

The politician has also dealt with skin cancer, having a minor surgery on his forehead to remove a lesion.

He underwent a similar procedure in 2023, as the area tested positive for basal cell carcinoma. At the time, his physician noted "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed," adding he would continue to have "dermatological surveillance."

Th former commander-in-chief's son Beau died from brain cancer at age 46 in 2015.

