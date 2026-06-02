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'Heartbroken' Jill Biden Shades Democrats Like George Clooney for Publicly Demanding Joe Biden Step Down From Election: 'It Was Really Hurtful'

Composite photo of Jill Biden, George Clooney and Joe Biiden
Source: @theview/x;mega

Jill Biden admitted the drama took a toll on the whole Biden family.

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June 2 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

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Jill Biden admitted she was "heartbroken" when some of her and husband Joe Biden's allies and longtime friends called for him to drop out of the 2024 election after his poor performance at the debate.

On the Tuesday, June 2, episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the topic by noting how people such as Chuck Schumer and George Clooney were working "behind the scenes to get Joe to step down," to which the former first lady noted, "And maybe not-so behind the scenes..."

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Jill Biden Got Candid on 'The View'

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Photo of Jill Biden admitted it was 'rough' for the family when Democrats began calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the election.
Source: @theview/x

Jill Biden admitted it was 'rough' for the family when Democrats began calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the election.

"Maybe not-so behind the scenes. I have to try to be nice," the comedian quipped, to which Jill joked, "Oh, yea, sure, Whoopi's trying to be nice!"

"How hard was it for you to heart it?" the EGOT winner asked, confessing she was "pissed off" at people for relaying their feelings on a public platform instead of privately.

"I love that about you," Jill said of Whoopi passionately defending the ex-POTUS.

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'It Was Rough'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg admitted the public shaming angered her.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg admitted the public shaming angered her.

"It was really hurtful, I have to say. You have to remember, we're not just president and first lady. We're parents, we have children, we have grandchildren. The hurt, yes, we can take it, we're in the public eye, we're public servants. But for our grandkids to go through that, it was rough. It was rough," the educator emphasized. "It was heartbreaking, and that's why Joe had to decide to get out, because he had lost the support of the Democratic Party."

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Source: @theview/x

The former FLOTUS was surprised when longtime friends came out against Joe Biden running in 2024.

"And there were lots of friends that we kind of counted on, that we knew for 50 years — 50..." Jill continued, sparking Ana Navarro to ask if Nancy Pelosi ever reached out to her privately.

Jill revealed she never talked to Nancy directly, but the latter did have breakfast with the ex-president.

"It's politics, but you know what, if you've got something to say, come and tell me," Whoopi stated, taking the former first couple's side. "Don't announce it on television. Don't write an op-ed — call me!"

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What Did George Clooney Say About Joe Biden?

Photo og Jill Biden said she didn't encourage her husband to drop out.
Source: mega

Jill Biden said she didn't encourage her husband to drop out.

As OK! reported, after Joe was heavily criticized for his debate performance — with even his wife admitting she feared he was having a stroke — big names like the ER alum expressed their doubt over Joe's capabilities.

The Oscar winner claimed that when he recently ran into the former president, Joe didn't recognize him despite them meeting multiple times.

"The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020," George penned. "He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

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Photo of George Clooney published an op-ed insisting Joe Biden was not fit for another term as president.
Source: mega

George Clooney published an op-ed insisting Joe Biden was not fit for another term as president.

"The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," the father-of-two wrote in his New York Times piece. "We are not going to win in November with this president."

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