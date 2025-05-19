Caught on Camera: Moment Joe Biden Did Not Recognize George Clooney During His Presidency Revealed

Just two years prior, a with-it Biden jokingly referred to the Wolfs star as "Amal Clooney’s husband" while speaking to one another at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.

At the 2024 event, however, the book claimed Joe was "slow and almost catatonic" with "obvious brain freezes and clear signs of a mental slide."

One month after the fundraiser, George published an op-ed urging Joe to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," the Ticket to Paradise actor admitted.

Joe ultimately dropped out of the election just days after George's piece went public — with his Vice President Kamala Harris taking his place as the Democratic nominee.