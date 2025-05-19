or
Politics

Caught on Camera: Moment Joe Biden Did Not Recognize George Clooney During His Presidency Revealed

Photo of George Clooney; picture of Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney urged Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election amid concerns about his health.

By:

May 19 2025, Published 9:16 a.m. ET



The moment Joe Biden failed to recognize George Clooney at a June 2024 fundraiser has been caught on camera.

A video resurfaced of the former president engaging in conversation with the famed movie star at an event co-hosted by Clooney for the Democratic Party after an excerpt from CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson's upcoming book revealed the memory-failing moment.



Watch Joe Biden and George Clooney Awkwardly Interact at 2024 Fundraiser

Source: @semafor/YouTube

The short clip showcased Biden and Clooney engaging in brief conversation at the fundraiser on June 15, 2024.



George Clooney, Who?

george clooney joe bioden doesnt recognize main pic radar
Source: MEGA; @semafor/YouTube

Joe Biden allegedly appeared 'diminished' at the 2024 event.

According to Tapper and Thompson's book, titled Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, Clooney greeted Biden backstage upon arrival at the venue.

The writers described Biden as appearing "severely diminished, as if he’d aged a decade since Clooney last saw him in December 2022."



Joe Biden Shocks George Clooney

george clooney joe biden semafor x
Source: @semafor/YouTube

Joe Biden reportedly didn't recognize George Clooney at the fundraiser.

"It was not okay," said a VIP Hollywood witness, per the excerpt. "That thing, the moment where you recognize someone you know—especially a famous person who’s doing a f------ fundraiser for you — it was delayed. It was uncomfortable."

After the interaction, the Ocean's Eleven actor, 64, was supposedly "shaken to his core."

The book continued: "The president hadn’t recognized him, a man he had known for years. Clooney had expressed concern about Biden’s health before — a White House aide had told him a few months before that they were working on getting the president to take longer steps when he walked — but obviously the problem went far beyond his gait. This was much graver."



George Clooney Publishes Scathing Op-Ed

joe biden caught camera did not recognize george clooney video
Source: MEGA

George Clooney called for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

Just two years prior, a with-it Biden jokingly referred to the Wolfs star as "Amal Clooney’s husband" while speaking to one another at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.

At the 2024 event, however, the book claimed Joe was "slow and almost catatonic" with "obvious brain freezes and clear signs of a mental slide."

One month after the fundraiser, George published an op-ed urging Joe to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," the Ticket to Paradise actor admitted.

Joe ultimately dropped out of the election just days after George's piece went public — with his Vice President Kamala Harris taking his place as the Democratic nominee.



Joe Biden Diagnosed With Cancer

joe biden caught camera did not recognize george clooney video
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The truth behind liberal leader's health woes has slowly started to unravel in recent months.

Most recently, a statement released from his personal office on Sunday, May 18, revealed the former president had been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that spread to his bones.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the message continued. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

