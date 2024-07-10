'We've Opted to Ignore Every Warning Sign': George Clooney Calls for President Joe Biden to Immediately Drop Out of the Race

The 63-year-old actor claimed that he was able to talk with the 81-year-old president just last month during a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles, and told outlets, "The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Clooney sent a message to the Democratic party through his op-ed letter in the New York Times, where he wrote, "We're all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we've opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before."