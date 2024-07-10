'We've Opted to Ignore Every Warning Sign': George Clooney Calls for President Joe Biden to Immediately Drop Out of the Race
Oceans Eleven actor George Clooney made it clear that he doesn't believe President Joe Biden can defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election and is now asking him to drop out of the race immediately.
The 63-year-old actor claimed that he was able to talk with the 81-year-old president just last month during a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles, and told outlets, "The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."
Clooney sent a message to the Democratic party through his op-ed letter in the New York Times, where he wrote, "We're all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we've opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before."
The Batman and Robin actor made sure to reiterate that he loves Biden and even considers him a friend he believes in, but he clarified, "The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can."
Clooney said his opposition to Biden running is purely about his age because it's the one thing that can't be reversed.
He boldly claimed, "We are not going to win in November with this president."
Clooney called for several other higher-ups in the party, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Wes Moore and Andy Beshear, to petition to become the nominee for the Democratic Party heading into the upcoming convention in Chicago.
The actor ended his op-ed by saying, "Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."
As OK! previously reported, several other celebrities and Democratic leaders have already called for the commander-in-chief to withdraw from the race against Trump.
Princess Bride director Rob Reiner recently tweeted, "It’s time to stop f------- around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served the US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down."
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, TV showrunner Damon Lindelof and Disney heir Abigail Disney have all joined the list of celebrities who believe the Democratic party need to select a new nominee by the convention.