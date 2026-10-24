COUPLES Jill Biden Smells the 'Fresh Flowers' Husband Joe Bought Her for the Weekend in Cute Video: 'Happy Wife, Happy Life' Source: MEGA, @DRBIDEN/INSTAGRAM Jill Biden showed off a colorful bouquet of flowers from husband Joe Biden in a sweet Instagram video. Taylor Camp Oct. 24 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jill Biden is stopping to smell the roses, thanks to her husband, Joe Biden! The former first lady shared a sweet Instagram video on Friday, October 23, showing off a colorful bouquet of flowers from the former president and giving followers a glimpse of the couple's romantic side.

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Jill Biden Shows Off Flowers From Joe Biden

Source: @DRBIDEN/INSTAGRAM The former first lady leaned over to smell an arrangement of blue hydrangeas, white roses and purple flowers.

In the Instagram Reel, Jill, 75, leaned over a large floral arrangement sitting on a kitchen countertop. The bouquet featured blue hydrangeas, white roses and smaller purple flowers, all arranged in a glass vase with a purple ribbon. Dressed in a striped blouse with floral detailing, Jill bent down to smell the flowers while admiring the colorful arrangement. "Fresh flowers for the weekend! Thank you @joebiden," she captioned the post with a blue heart emoji. The short clip also featured a playful message across the screen that read, "Happy wife, happy life."

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Jill Biden's Romantic Post Gets Fans Talking

Source: MEGA Jill Biden thanked the former president for the weekend surprise.

The former first lady's followers quickly filled the comments section with reactions to the gesture. One Instagram user shared a personal memory, writing, "My Dad gave my Mom flowers every week. You both deserve this kind of love." Another commenter appeared amused by the post, joking, "Natalie about to lose itttttt," with several laughing emojis, seemingly referencing Natalie Nunn. The same user followed up by tagging the reality television personality and writing, "tell Dr. Biden to come get her baddies chain." The video had already attracted more than 7,900 likes and hundreds of comments approximately one hour after it was posted.

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Joe and Jill Biden Have Been Married for Nearly 50 Years

Source: MEGA Joe and Jill Biden tied the knot in June 1977 after meeting on a blind date.

The couple's latest romantic moment comes after nearly five decades of marriage. Joe, 83, and Jill first met on a blind date in 1975 before tying the knot on June 17, 1977. The former president had previously been married to Neilia Hunter Biden, who died alongside their infant daughter, Naomi, in a car accident in 1972. Jill became a stepmother to Joe's two surviving sons, Beau and Hunter, and the couple later welcomed their daughter, Ashley Biden, in 1981. Over the years, the Bidens have frequently spoken publicly about their relationship and the importance of family.

Jill Biden Previously Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

Source: MEGA The couple has been together for nearly 50 years.