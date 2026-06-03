Jill Biden Still Has 'Compassion' for Melania Trump Despite Tension Between First Ladies

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Source: MEGA According to Jill Biden, Melania Trump blames Joe Biden for the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Reflecting on the FBI search, Jill wrote, "I have compassion for her, having been subject to the same kind of search." She added, "I knew how distressing it was to have agents rummage through your underwear drawer.” According to her account, the motorcade ride to the Capitol was incredibly awkward. Melania "kept trying to switch the topic to the weather,” while their chaperone — John Bessler, husband of Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar — attempted to keep the conversation flowing by asking about Melania's son, Barron. Melania reportedly answered in cold, one-word replies.

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Jill Biden Recalls Icy Car Ride With the FLOTUS

Source: MEGA Jill Biden claimed Melania Trump would only talk about the weather during a car ride together.

The broader political context heavily fueled the distance between them. Melania did not invite Jill to the traditional incoming first lady tea in 2021. Similarly, Melania declined Jill's invitation to transition in late 2024. Hosting afternoon tea and a White House tour is a century-old transition tradition intended to ease political awkwardness between first ladies. According to the memoir and media reports, the exchange was broken on both occasions.

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Melania Trump Rejected Jill Biden's Invitations

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's wife declined Jill Biden's invite to have tea at the White House.

Following Melania's decision to decline a traditional White House tea invitation, Jill responded, "I congratulated her, and I offered help." Addressing the tension, Jill added, "Joe and I respect our institutions, our traditions ... What would be the point of nastiness?" She also sent a private note to Melania, which she passed to the incoming president to offer further assistance with the transition. In an interview about the unusual 2021 presidential transition, Jill expressed disappointment that the outgoing first lady’s customary good-luck letter was typed rather than handwritten, stating, "I do a lot of correspondence... I know how important it is.”

Source: MEGA Despite the awkwardness, Jill Biden called Melania Trump after someone tried to assassinate the president in 2024.