Jill Biden Still Has 'Compassion' for Melania Trump Despite Tension Between First Ladies
June 3 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
In former First Lady Jill Biden's memoir, View From the East Wing, she detailed a tense motorcade ride to the U.S. Capitol with Melania Trump before the 2025 presidential inauguration. Despite their icy, largely one-sided interaction, the 74-year-old former FLOTUS expressed compassion for Melania.
Jill wrote that the deep freeze was likely personal.
She noted Melania blamed President Joe Biden directly for the FBI executing a search warrant on her and her husband's private residence at Mar-a-Lago.
Reflecting on the FBI search, Jill wrote, "I have compassion for her, having been subject to the same kind of search." She added, "I knew how distressing it was to have agents rummage through your underwear drawer.”
According to her account, the motorcade ride to the Capitol was incredibly awkward. Melania "kept trying to switch the topic to the weather,” while their chaperone — John Bessler, husband of Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar — attempted to keep the conversation flowing by asking about Melania's son, Barron.
Melania reportedly answered in cold, one-word replies.
Jill Biden Recalls Icy Car Ride With the FLOTUS
The broader political context heavily fueled the distance between them. Melania did not invite Jill to the traditional incoming first lady tea in 2021. Similarly, Melania declined Jill's invitation to transition in late 2024.
Hosting afternoon tea and a White House tour is a century-old transition tradition intended to ease political awkwardness between first ladies.
According to the memoir and media reports, the exchange was broken on both occasions.
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Melania Trump Rejected Jill Biden's Invitations
Following Melania's decision to decline a traditional White House tea invitation, Jill responded, "I congratulated her, and I offered help." Addressing the tension, Jill added, "Joe and I respect our institutions, our traditions ... What would be the point of nastiness?"
She also sent a private note to Melania, which she passed to the incoming president to offer further assistance with the transition.
In an interview about the unusual 2021 presidential transition, Jill expressed disappointment that the outgoing first lady’s customary good-luck letter was typed rather than handwritten, stating, "I do a lot of correspondence... I know how important it is.”
After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Penn., during the 2024 campaign, Jill wrote in her memoir that she called Melania to say she was thinking of her and Barron, and that Melania was “polite and controlled as ever.”
Despite Jill’s penchant for protocol, she notably wore a blazer emblazoned with the word "love" on the back during a 2021 U.K. trip, which many viewed as a quiet retort to Melania’s controversial 2018 jacket that read, "I Really Don't Care, Do You?"