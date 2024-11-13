Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump After She Snubbed First Lady Jill Biden's Tea Invitation: 'She's Probably Putting Up Christmas Decorations'
What's the real reason Melania Trump can't have tea with First Lady Jill Biden?
Jimmy Kimmel took several jabs at Donald Trump's wife during his late-night monologue on Tuesday, November 12, after news broke about Melania rejecting Jill's invitation for a traditional tea date following the Republican Party's victory in the 2024 presidential election.
"Typically, the first ladies would get together for this meeting, but Melania said no. Trump’s team claims Melania had a scheduling conflict related to her book that came out five weeks ago, which doesn’t sound true," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said in reference to the Slovenian model's coffee table memoir, which was released on October 8.
"She’s probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations. I know that’s something she looks forward to," Jimmy quipped of Melania's now-infamous holiday makeovers of the White House during her husband's first presidency.
"But this snub gives us an interesting glimpse into something we’ve been joking about, but might actually turn out to be true," he suggested, referencing the talk show host's frequent claims there is no love in Melania and Donald's nearly 20-year marriage.
Jimmy proceeded to play a video from CNN explaining how Melania is not expected to fully move into the White House after Donald's inauguration in January.
"She’ll be wherever he isn’t. That’s how it’ll go," the comedian comedically continued. "When the first lady treats the White House like it’s an Airbnb, is that a good sign for the relationship?"
Melania's decision not to meet with Jill differed from that of her husband who accepted President Joe Biden's White House dinner invitation promised a "smooth transition" when meeting with the Democratic Leader at the Oval Office on Wednesday, November 13.
"Looking forward to having a smooth transition. Can make sure you’re accommodated, give you what you need. Welcome," Joe said to Donald during their sit-down conversation.
"Thank you. Thank you very much," Donald replied. "Politics is tough and it’s in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that is so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe."
Donald's meeting with Joe comes roughly one week after he formally addressed his supporters upon being declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election.
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time," he told the crowd at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. "There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond."
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly," Donald — who served his first term as president from 2017-2021, when Joe was inaugurated — claimed. "We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."