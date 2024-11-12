First Lady Smackdown: Melania Trump Refuses to Attend White House Meeting With Jill Biden After Donald's 2024 Election Win
Melania Trump isn't giving Jill Biden the time of day!
Donald Trump will join President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, November 13, but Melania will not be present.
"Mrs. Trump is not going, and they have not spoken," a source dished about the situation.
Another insider claimed Melania, 54, is not going due to an upcoming scheduling conflict related to her New York Times bestselling book, Melania, which was released in October.
CNN reported that Donald's team tried to persuade Melania to go as the meeting is important.
Meanwhile, another insider claimed Melania is still upset over the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 as part of the federal classified documents case, which was dropped in July.
“She ain’t going,” they spilled to the New York Post. “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting. Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet.”
As OK! previously reported, the president, 81, invited Donald, 78, to the Oval Office in order for a "smooth" and "peaceful" transition of power after the latter won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris.
In his speech on November 7, Biden gave an uplifting message to the nation following Donald's win.
"I know for some people it's a time for victory, for others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests, the country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made. I said many times you can't love your country only when you win, you can't love your neighbor only when you agree. To see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Also, we can lay to rest the integrity of the American electoral system: it's fair, honest and can be trusted, win or lose," he stated. "On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transition of power here in America. It's a difficult time. You're hurting. I see you. Look at all we accomplished."
Joe appears to be playing nice even though Donald refused to attend Joe's inauguration after he won the 2020 election.
Daily Mail spoke to the source.