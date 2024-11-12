As OK! previously reported, the president, 81, invited Donald, 78, to the Oval Office in order for a "smooth" and "peaceful" transition of power after the latter won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris.

In his speech on November 7, Biden gave an uplifting message to the nation following Donald's win.

"I know for some people it's a time for victory, for others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests, the country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made. I said many times you can't love your country only when you win, you can't love your neighbor only when you agree. To see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Also, we can lay to rest the integrity of the American electoral system: it's fair, honest and can be trusted, win or lose," he stated. "On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transition of power here in America. It's a difficult time. You're hurting. I see you. Look at all we accomplished."