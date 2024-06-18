Jim Belushi’s Daughter Unmasked as New Star in 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
Talent runs in the family!
It was recently announced that Jim Belushi's daughter Jamison Belushi has nabbed a role in an upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.
According to a report, Jamison, 24, plays a lab technician named April, who works with Dr. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Dr. John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), who are all part of a new storyline that kicks off on Monday, July 1.
Her episode, which was already filmed, will air on Monday, July 15.
In addition, it was revealed that The Young and the Restless star Joshua Morrow's son Crew Morrow will be playing Will Spencer, the son of Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). His episode airs on Thursday, August 1.
It marks Crew's first acting role.
Fans were excited over the news, with many noting that Crew has a strong resemblance to his 50-year-old dad.
"I thought he looked familiar," one person tweeted. "I may tune in just to see what role they have for him."
"Josh's #TwinMiniMe!" said another individual.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The reactions were overwhelmingly positive despite the ongoing Hollywood nepo baby debate, as some believe children of celebrities only get work because of their famous parents.
While many people, such as Gwyneth Paltrow — whose mom is actress Blythe Danner — feel the term is "ugly," Stranger Things' Maya Hawke has no problem with the label.
"I’ve been wildly made fun of for this clip when I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned [for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood]. I never meant to imply that I didn’t get the part for nepotistic reasons — I think I totally did," explained the 25-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
"‘Deserves’ is a complicated word…there are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway," she elaborated to The Times of London.
"And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles," she recalled.
"It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be," Maya acknowledged. "My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it."
Deadline reported the soap opera casting news.