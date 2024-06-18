Jim Belushi’s Daughter Unmasked as New Star in 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

It was recently announced that Jim Belushi 's daughter Jamison Belushi has nabbed a role in an upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful .

According to a report, Jamison, 24, plays a lab technician named April, who works with Dr. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Dr. John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), who are all part of a new storyline that kicks off on Monday, July 1.

Her episode, which was already filmed, will air on Monday, July 15.