Kelly Osbourne 'Proud to Be a Nepo Baby,' Calls 'History-Making' Parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne 'Iconic'
While most celebrity offspring try to stay away from the dreaded "nepo baby" title, Kelly Osbourne is embracing it!
“I’m a f------ nepo baby and I’m proud to be a nepo baby," the mom-of-one declared in a new interview.
"I’m proud of my parents’ achievements," the Fashion Police alum, 39, noted of Sharon, 71, and Ozzy, 75.
“I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making," Kelly gushed. "I go so far as to say both of them are iconic."
However, while the star didn't mind growing up with connections, she noted, "It doesn’t mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities. My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself."
The MTV alum first rose to fame on her family's reality show, The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005. Afterwards, Kelly began to make a name for herself in fashion, singing and TV, as she currently appears as a judge on Project Runway Junior and competed on The Masked Singer.
Her newest role is a mother to her and boyfriend Sid Wilson's son, Sidney, who they welcomed in 2022.
Last year, Kelly admitted she endured a rough time going back to work after becoming a parent.
"I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she spilled via social media. "This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms. 😢."
News about the bundle of joy was accidentally revealed by the matriarch on a January 2023 episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, as Sharon declared she was so proud of her daughter and even revealed her grandson's name.
Soon after, Kelly addressed the situation in an Instagram Story post, writing, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."
The TV personality had a bit of a difficult pregnancy, as she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes.
"At first I thought it was something that I had done," she said, noting that it's not a pregnant mother's "fault" is she receives the diagnosis. "So it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."
Rolling Stone interviewed Kelly about being a nepo baby.