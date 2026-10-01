Jim Carrey Secretly Marries Longtime Girlfriend Min Ah in Small, Private Ceremony in L.A.

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Jim Carrey quietly started a new chapter in his love life. On Wednesday, September 30, a publication reported that The Mask alum married his girlfriend, Min Ah, in a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles.

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Source: MEGA Jim Carrey has married his girlfriend, Min Ah, in a private Los Angeles ceremony.

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The 64-year-old actor has been romantically linked to Min Ah since February 2022, when the pair were first spotted spending time together in Los Angeles, Calif. Carrey and the Los Angeles-based actress and artist, who is also known as Minzi, made their relationship public during his César Awards acceptance speech on February 26 in Paris, France.

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‘I Love You, Mina’

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey and Min Ah were first romantically linked in February 2022 after being spotted together in Los Angeles.

While accepting the Honorary Prize, Carrey took a moment to acknowledge his longtime partner. “Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina,” he gushed. Carrey also thanked his “wonderful family,” including his daughter, Jane, and grandson, Jackson. “Thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: My father, Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” he added. “If you want fortune to smile upon you, smile upon it first. It is very difficult, but we must try. I will always cherish this memory. I will always smile at this memory. My life is paradise.”

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A Look Back at Carrey's Love Life

Source: MEGA The actor publicly acknowledged Min Ah during his César Awards acceptance speech in February.

Before his reported marriage to Min Ah, Jim had several high-profile relationships. One of his earliest known romances was with singer Linda Ronstadt, who was 15 years his senior. The pair dated for eight months in the 1980s when Jim was 21 and Linda was 37. Jim went on to marry twice before his relationship with Min Ah. The actor married his first wife, actress and waitress Melissa Womer, in 1987. The couple remained together until 1995 and welcomed their only daughter, Jane, during their marriage. Jim found love again the following year when he married his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly in 1996. Their marriage was short-lived, however, lasting less than one year before Lauren filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. "When we got divorced, I had a really hard time," Lauren said on George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight in 2013. "Because no one ever really had the story right or anything... I was going through a heartbreak."

Carrey's Romance With Ginger Gonzaga

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey was previously married to Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly.