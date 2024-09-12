Linda Ronstadt Tears 'Rapist' Donald Trump Apart for His 'Toxic Politics' and 'Hatred' of Women and Immigrants Before Arizona Rally
Grammy Award winner Linda Ronstadt spoke out against Donald Trump after it was announced the politician would be holding a campaign rally in a rented hall named after her.
On Wednesday, September 11, she revealed in a lengthy Facebook post that the rally made her feel "compelled" to denounce Trump and the "toxic politics" he's been spouting throughout his presidential campaign.
"It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit," she wrote. "I don’t just deplore his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance — although there’s that."
"For me it comes down to this: In Nogales and across the southern border, the Trump Administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum," the singer continued. "Family separation made orphans of thousands of little children and babies, and brutalized their desperate mothers and fathers."
Ronstadt noted the separations — she described as a "humanitarian catastrophe" — were so cruel that Physicians for Human Rights had confirmed they "met the criteria for torture."
"There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused," she added. "Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House."
As a final note, Ronstadt took aim at Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, who previously called women without offspring "childless cat ladies."
"P.S. to J.D. Vance: I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom. They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat. Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids?" she asked. "Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."
Ronstadt's strong words came shortly after the first presidential debate between Trump and Harris during which the 78-year-old former president repeated the false rumors that immigrants in Ohio were stealing and eating local pets.
"In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats," he claimed. "They’re eating the pets of the people that live there."
Following his statements, ABC News anchor and debate moderator David Muir, stated there had been "no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."