Who Has Jim Carrey Dated Before Min Ah? A Look at His Turbulent Romances With Lauren Holly, Renée Zellweger and More

Source: MEGA

After publicly confirming his relationship with girlfriend Min Ah, here's a closer look at Jim Carrey's dating history.

March 8 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Linda Ronstadt

Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey's dating history includes actresses, models, singers and famous personalities.

Jim Carrey's earliest known relationship was with singer Linda Ronstadt, who was 15 years his senior.

The pair dated for eight months in the 1980s when The Mask actor was 21 and she was 37.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2020, Carrey opened up about several parts of his semi-autobiographical novel, Memoirs and Misinformation, including the first time he met Ronstadt at one of his stand-up shows.

"She came up and she said, 'Wow, you're really good. Would you like to come on the road with me?' And I said, 'No, but I'll go out with you,'" he recalled. "I was giving up a gig, which I needed. I had no money. She kind of screwed up her face and she said, 'OK.'"

Carrey continued, "It may have seemed like some boy-toy kind of situation to somebody looking at it from the outside, but she treated me with incredible respect. She loved my talent and respected my talent. We used to hang out together and she'd say, 'You're going to be where I am. You're going to deal with all this stuff I've dealt with.'"

He said he his relationship with Ronstadt was a "beautiful eight months," adding, "We both knew it wasn't going to be forever, but I have such respect for her. She's just an incredible human being."

Melissa Womer

Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey has been married twice.

Carrey was married to his first wife, actress and waitress Melissa Womer, from 1987 to 1995. During their marriage, they welcomed their only daughter, Jane.

Lauren Holly

Source: MEGA

Lauren Holly was first married to actor Danny Quinn.

Carrey found love again and married his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly in 1996. Their short-lived marriage lasted less than one year after Holly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

"When we got divorced, I had a really hard time," Holly said on George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight in 2013. "Because no one ever really had the story right or anything... I was going through a heartbreak."

Renée Zellweger

Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger married country singer Kenny Chesney in May 2005, though they filed for an annulment months later.

Carrey began dating the "love of [his] life," Renée Zellweger, after working together in the 2000 film Me, Myself and Irene.

"[Zellweger] was special to me, very special. I think she's lovely," he said on The Howard Stern Show. "I don't regret — I don't have those things. But I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me … but I don't pine for anybody, it's not that kind of situation. It's just my way of saying, 'There was a very important thing there,' and to recognize that."

January Jones

Source: MEGA

January Jones is a mom-of-one.

In 2002, the How the Grinch Stole Christmas actor sparked dating rumors with January Jones after the Mad Men alum's 2001 split from Ashton Kutcher. The fling was short-lived, and the buzz surrounding their relationship eventually died down.

Anine Bing

Source: MEGA

Anine Bing is married to Nicolai Nielsen.

Carrey entered a new chapter in his love life with model Anine Bing, though their romance lasted just a year.

jim carrey

Jenny McCarthy

Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg tied the knot in 2014.

The Peggy Sue Got Married star struck up a romance with Jenny McCarthy after they met in 2005. They dated for five years before calling it quits in 2010.

According to McCarthy, she was "grateful" for the years she shared with Carrey.

"I will continue to be in his daughter's life and will always keep Jim as a leading man in my heart," she shared in a statement to Us Weekly.

Anchal Joseph

Source: MEGA

Anchal Joseph previously served as a briefcase model on 'Deal or No Deal.'

Carrey was briefly linked to former America's Top Model contestant Anchal Joseph following their January 2011 outing outside a Broadway theater. Neither ever confirmed their relationship.

Anastasia Vitkina

Source: MEGA

Anastasia Vitkina was a student in New York when she began dating Jim Carrey.

In 2011, the Batman Forever star set off a whirlwind romance with Russian beauty Anastasia Vitkina, who was attending a college in New York at the time. The media frenzy surrounding the duo eventually settled when their relationship ran its course.

Cathriona White

Source: MEGA

Cathriona White's ex-husband alleged Jim Carrey illegally obtained the drugs that killed her.

Carrey dated makeup artist Cathriona White from 2012 until her 2015 death, which was ruled a suicide by prescription drug overdose. She was 30 when her friends discovered her dead in her Los Angeles home.

The Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls actor faced two wrongful death lawsuits filed by White's mother and ex-husband, though both were eventually dismissed.

"The case and all claims against Jim Carrey have been dismissed," a representative for Carrey told a news outlet. "He is extremely grateful to everyone in his life who supported him throughout this challenging episode."

Ginger Gonzaga

Source: MEGA

Multiple news outlets confirmed Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga's split in October 2019.

Following his turbulent relationship with White, Carrey moved on with She-Hulk actress Ginger Gonzaga.

They began dating after meeting on the set of Kidding and made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Golden Globes.

"[It's like our] coming out," he said of confirming their relationship at the ceremony. "It's lovely, and I'm very lucky. I feel very lucky. She's not only beautiful, she's wickedly talented and amazing and smart."

However, multiple news outlets reported in October 2019 that the pair "broke up months ago."

Min Ah

Source: Jasmin Tremblay/YouTube/Canal+

Jim Carrey confirmed his relationship with Min Ah at the César Awards.

Carrey officially introduced his present girlfriend, Min Ah, at the 2026 César Awards in France. He gave a sweet shout-out to his "companion," who supported him at the event.

"Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson," he said in French as he accepted the honorary prize. "Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity and laughter."

