Jimmy Carter's Ex Secret Service Agents Slam Former President As 'Short And Rude'

Despite serving in active duty in the Navy from 1946 to 1953, Carter also allegedly "talked down to the military ... like they didn't know what they were talking about" during his time as POTUS. A former agent also said that the politician didn't even want "military aides to wear uniforms."

John Piasecky, who worked for Carter over the span of three and a half years, further alleged that he pretended to be more down to Earth than he was, noting the president would fake carrying his own bags in public.

"He would roll up his sleeves and carry his bag over his shoulder, but it was empty. He wanted people to think he was carrying his own bag," Piasecky spilled to an outlet. "Carter made a big show about taking a hang-up carry-on out of the trunk of the limo when he'd go someplace, and there was nothing in it ... It was just all show."