Jimmy Carter's Niece Reveals Former President Has 'Still Got Time In Him' As Remains In Hospice Care: 'He Had A Good Day'

By:

Feb. 27 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Though President Jimmy Carter's days seem numbered after his family announced he would be receiving hospice care going forward, his niece Leanne Smith shared an update on how he's doing.

"He had a good day," Smith told FOX News Digital. "In fact, about 30 minutes ago, I got a text. They knew I made broccoli and cheese soup, so before I came to meet with you, I dropped broccoli and cheese soup off to be delivered to the house, because he's eating and talking … so it is amazing. He's still got some time in him. I just feel like it."

As OK! previously reported, the 39th U.S. President will no longer be living at home amid his health battle.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement, which was released on February 18, read. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

After the news got out, Secret Service Agent Anthony Guglielmi made it clear that Carter will always be beloved by many.

"Rest easy Mr. President," he wrote via Twitter. "We will be forever by your side."

Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981 and is the oldest living president, has had health issues over the years. In 2015, he was diagnosed with cancer. During a surgery, doctors found melanoma on his liver, which later spread to his brain.

"I've had a wonderful life," he said at the time. "I've had thousands of friends, and I've had an exciting, adventurous, and gratifying existence."

Several months later, Carter announced he was no longer receiving treatment and his scans came back clear.

“A year ago, I didn’t think I was going to live but two or three weeks because they had already removed part of my liver because I had cancer there,” Carter said. “After that, when they did an MRI, they found four cancer places in my brain so I thought I just had a few weeks to live.”

