Jimmy Carter's Niece Reveals Former President Has 'Still Got Time In Him' As Remains In Hospice Care: 'He Had A Good Day'

The 39th U.S. President will no longer be living at home amid his health battle.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement, which was released on February 18, read. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."