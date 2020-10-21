With over 200,000 Americans dead from the novel coronavirus, one might think that President Donald Trump may want to go back and change things. However, this is hardly the case since the former reality star said during an interview with Eric Bolling for America This Week on Tuesday, October 20, that there was “not much” he’d do differently in responding to the disease, which has turned everyone’s lives upside down.

“Look it’s all over the world, you have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people, it’s all over the world,” he said. “It came out of China. China should’ve stopped it.

“I did it very early,” he added. “[Joe] Biden was criticizing me. He said I was xenophobic when I put the ban on China. Nancy Pelosi said that too.”

As of Wednesday, October 21, 220,992 citizens have died and 8.27 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old also touched on his relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who Trump recently insulted and called an “idiot.”

“I get along with him fine, but he’s made mistakes,” he said about the infectious disease doctor. “He said, ‘No masks, don’t wear a mask’ and then he said, ‘Wear a mask.’ He didn’t want me to stop people coming in from China, but then he admitted it was a great move I made. I overrode him. Having said all of that, I get along with him. I like him.”

Bolling fought back, saying, “You called him a disaster!”

“He’s made bad moves, but he’s been there a long time,” Trump clarified.

In a new book called COVID-19: The Greatest Cover-Up in History — From Wuhan to the White House, authors Dylan Howard and Dominic Utton uncovered that U.S. Republican Party strategists advised party candidates to weaponize the pandemic for the party’s benefit. The policy painted China in a bad light and took the attention off of how Trump barely managed to contain the virus.

The authors write: “Not only was the theory that COVID-19 began life in a Wuhan lab a fake news tactic designed to draw the blame for America’s dead away from the President and towards the Chinese Communist Party — but it was also employed as a deliberate and deeply cynical electioneering campaign strategy.”

Despite Trump, Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, contracting COVID-19, the President made it clear that the disease is not a big deal — which is false information.

“This was a blessing in disguise — I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it and it was incredible,” he said about Regeneron, which has not been approved by the FDA yet.