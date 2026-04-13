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Jimmy Fallon Compares Donald Trump to a Newborn Baby: Watch

split photo Jimmy Fallon & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; @FallonTonight/X

Jimmy Fallon sparked laughter after jokingly comparing Donald Trump to a newborn baby.

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April 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Fallon brought his signature humor to The Tonight Show once again, this time comparing former President Donald Trump to a newborn baby, and the audience loved every minute.

During a recent episode, Fallon shared his thoughts on the political landscape, including Trump's controversial plan to take over Greenland. After addressing the topic, Fallon congratulated Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, who recently announced they are expecting their fourth child.

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image of Jimmy Fallon had audiences laughing during 'The Tonight Show' after comparing Donald Trump to a newborn baby in a comedic segment.
Source: @FallonTonight/X

Jimmy Fallon had audiences laughing during 'The Tonight Show' after comparing Donald Trump to a newborn baby in a comedic segment.

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“Jimmy Fallon says J.D. Vance won’t have any problems raising another baby since he’s used to dealing with a baby — President Trump,” tweeted TMZ, capturing the essence of Jimmy’s playful jab.

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image of Jimmy Fallon used clips and playful commentary to highlight Donald Trump’s well-known public reactions and viral moments.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon used clips and playful commentary to highlight Donald Trump’s well-known public reactions and viral moments.

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As the audience cheered, Jimmy remarked how wonderful it would be to hear the "pitter-patter of little feet" in the White House—not those of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s, prompting a wave of laughter from the crowd.

As a father, Jimmy wanted to impart some wisdom to the Vances, shifting from playful banter to a more serious tone.

He reflected on how babies come into the world “kicking and screaming.”

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image of The segment included humorous comparisons between infant behavior and Donald Trump’s press conference outbursts and social media posts.
Source: MEGA

The segment included humorous comparisons between infant behavior and Donald Trump’s press conference outbursts and social media posts.

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Source: @FallonTonight/X
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In a surprising twist, Jimmy drew a humorous parallel between Donald and a newborn. The show cut to a clip of Donald angrily shouting for the lights to be turned off during a press conference, showcasing his notorious temperament.

Jimmy went on to poke fun at Donald’s late-night Truth Social rants and his notorious naps, quipping, “They can be up all night and then they’re sleeping all day.”

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Another viral clip showed Donald waking up mid-meeting, struggling to piece together his surroundings while Jimmy grinned. He noted that newborns often struggle to communicate, perfectly aligning with a clip of Donald’s now-infamous moan that went viral, followed by his somewhat childish talk.

As Jimmy caught his breath after referencing one of Donald’s wild remarks about “whole milk,” he added, "It’s actually a legal definition — 'whole milk.' And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.”

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image of The audience reacted strongly, cheering and laughing throughout the politically charged comedy bit.
Source: MEGA

The audience reacted strongly, cheering and laughing throughout the politically charged comedy bit.

He didn’t stop there, referencing yet another viral moment where Donald made a sound reminiscent of someone in distress. As he wrapped his segment, Jimmy reminded everyone that although the newborn phase is challenging, the immense love that grows makes it all worth it.

The host then shared a clip of Donald flipping off a heckler, which has been making the rounds online. He concluded with a heartwarming note about how quickly newborns grow up, joking about how Donald is now referred to as “daddy.”

With a chuckle, Jimmy stated, "Hope that helps," leaving fans eager for what he might say next.

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