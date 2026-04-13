Jimmy Fallon Compares Donald Trump to a Newborn Baby: Watch

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Jimmy Fallon brought his signature humor to The Tonight Show once again, this time comparing former President Donald Trump to a newborn baby, and the audience loved every minute. During a recent episode, Fallon shared his thoughts on the political landscape, including Trump's controversial plan to take over Greenland. After addressing the topic, Fallon congratulated Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, who recently announced they are expecting their fourth child.

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Source: @FallonTonight/X Jimmy Fallon had audiences laughing during 'The Tonight Show' after comparing Donald Trump to a newborn baby in a comedic segment.

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“Jimmy Fallon says J.D. Vance won’t have any problems raising another baby since he’s used to dealing with a baby — President Trump,” tweeted TMZ, capturing the essence of Jimmy’s playful jab.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon used clips and playful commentary to highlight Donald Trump’s well-known public reactions and viral moments.

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As the audience cheered, Jimmy remarked how wonderful it would be to hear the "pitter-patter of little feet" in the White House—not those of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s, prompting a wave of laughter from the crowd. As a father, Jimmy wanted to impart some wisdom to the Vances, shifting from playful banter to a more serious tone. He reflected on how babies come into the world “kicking and screaming.”

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Source: MEGA The segment included humorous comparisons between infant behavior and Donald Trump’s press conference outbursts and social media posts.

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JD Vance is expecting a baby, but it shouldn’t be anything new for him 🤣 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ALcckH9x3B — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 22, 2026 Source: @FallonTonight/X

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In a surprising twist, Jimmy drew a humorous parallel between Donald and a newborn. The show cut to a clip of Donald angrily shouting for the lights to be turned off during a press conference, showcasing his notorious temperament. Jimmy went on to poke fun at Donald’s late-night Truth Social rants and his notorious naps, quipping, “They can be up all night and then they’re sleeping all day.”

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Another viral clip showed Donald waking up mid-meeting, struggling to piece together his surroundings while Jimmy grinned. He noted that newborns often struggle to communicate, perfectly aligning with a clip of Donald’s now-infamous moan that went viral, followed by his somewhat childish talk. As Jimmy caught his breath after referencing one of Donald’s wild remarks about “whole milk,” he added, "It’s actually a legal definition — 'whole milk.' And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.”

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Source: MEGA The audience reacted strongly, cheering and laughing throughout the politically charged comedy bit.