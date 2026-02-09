Donald Trump's Greenland Ambitions: Military Chiefs Resist His Push for Invasion Amid Political Turbulence

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has directed his special forces commanders to create an invasion plan for Greenland, but top military officials are pushing back, Daily Mail reported.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump pushed military leaders for an invasion plan for Greenland.

Sources reveal that Trump's "hawks," led by political adviser Stephen Miller, have grown emboldened by the successful capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. They are eager to act quickly to seize Greenland before Russia or China can make a move.

Source: MEGA Nicolás Maduro was captured on January 3.

British diplomats suspect that Trump also seeks to distract American voters from the struggling U.S. economy ahead of the mid-term elections later this year, during which he risks losing Congressional control to the Democrats. Such a move, however, would clash with British Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and could effectively dismantle NATO.

According to insider reports, Trump has tasked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) with preparing the invasion plan. However, the joint chiefs of staff oppose it, citing its illegality and a lack of Congressional support. One source stated: "They have tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian 'ghost' ships — a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions — or launching a strike on Iran."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s plan lacked congressional support.

Diplomats have explored what they term an "escalatory scenario," predicting a situation in which Trump might use force or "political coercion" to sever Greenland's ties to Denmark. One diplomatic cable describes the "worst-case" scenario leading to "the destruction of NATO from the inside." It adds, "Some European officials suspect this is the real aim of the hardline MAGA faction around Trump. Since Congress would not allow Trump to exit NATO, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to abandon NATO. If Trump wants to end NATO, this might be the most convenient way to do it."

Under the proposed "Compromise Scenario," Denmark would grant Trump full military access to Greenland, denying access to Russia and China. Although the United States already has free access to the island, this arrangement would put it on a legal basis.

Source: MEGA The plan was seen as politically risky ahead of the midterm elections.

The cable outlines: "For domestic political reasons, Trump can start with an escalatory scenario, which shifts to a compromise scenario. European officials fear that, for Trump, the window of opportunity before the mid-terms is closing in the summer, therefore action is expected sooner rather than later. The NATO summit on July 7 seems like the natural timing for a compromise deal.”

It concludes: "The current concerns [about an invasion] are driven by the most extreme views coming from Stephen Miller. The UK's positioning will be key — whether it will stick closely with European allies or break ranks to sanction Trump's approach."